Program Listing for File application.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/application.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector> // for std::vector
#include "./fragment.hpp"
#include "./app_driver.hpp"
#include "./app_worker.hpp"
#include "./cli_parser.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename AppT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<AppT> make_application(ArgsT&&... args) {
return std::make_shared<AppT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
class Application : public Fragment {
public:
explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string>& argv = {});
~Application() override = default;
template <typename FragmentT = Fragment, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<Fragment> make_fragment(const StringT& name, ArgsT&&... args) {
auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
fragment->name(name);
fragment->application(this);
// Set the fragment config to the application config.
fragment->config(config_);
return fragment;
}
template <typename FragmentT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<FragmentT> make_fragment(ArgsT&&... args) {
auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
fragment->application(this);
// Set the fragment config to the application config.
fragment->config(config_);
return fragment;
}
std::string& description();
Application& description(const std::string& desc) &;
Application&& description(const std::string& desc) &&;
std::string& version();
Application& version(const std::string& version) &;
Application&& version(const std::string& version) &&;
std::vector<std::string>& argv();
CLIOptions& options();
FragmentGraph& fragment_graph();
virtual void add_fragment(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& frag);
// Inherit Fragment's add_flow methods (for Operator) in addition to the overloads below
using Fragment::add_flow;
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag,
const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);
void compose_graph() override;
void run() override;
std::future<void> run_async() override;
protected:
friend class AppDriver;
friend class AppWorker;
AppDriver& driver();
AppWorker& worker();
void process_arguments();
static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env();
static expected<bool, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_env();
static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_timeout_env();
static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_max_duration_ms_env();
static expected<double, ErrorCode> get_check_recession_period_ms_env();
static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments);
std::string app_description_{};
std::string app_version_{"0.0.0"};
CLIParser cli_parser_;
std::vector<std::string> argv_;
std::unique_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_;
std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_;
std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_;
private:
void set_ucx_env();
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP */