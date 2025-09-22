Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Program Listing for File message_available.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/message_available.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP

#include <memory>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class MessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
  MessageAvailableCondition() = default;
  explicit MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size) : min_size_(min_size) {}
  MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size, size_t front_stage_max_size)
      : min_size_(min_size), front_stage_max_size_(front_stage_max_size) {}

  const char* gxf_typename() const override {
    return "nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm";
  }

  void receiver(std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; }
  std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); }

  void min_size(size_t min_size) { min_size_ = min_size; }
  size_t min_size() { return min_size_; }

  void front_stage_max_size(size_t front_stage_max_size) {
    front_stage_max_size_ = front_stage_max_size;
  }
  size_t front_stage_max_size() { return front_stage_max_size_; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override { GXFCondition::initialize(); }

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource>> receiver_;
  Parameter<size_t> min_size_;
  Parameter<size_t> front_stage_max_size_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP */

