Program Listing for File periodic.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP #include <string> #include <chrono> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PeriodicCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PeriodicCondition, GXFCondition) PeriodicCondition() = default; explicit PeriodicCondition(int64_t recess_period_ns); template <typename Rep, typename Period> explicit PeriodicCondition(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) { recess_period_ns_ = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count(); recess_period_ = std::to_string(recess_period_ns_); } PeriodicCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm* term); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void recess_period(int64_t recess_period_ns); template <typename Rep, typename Period> void recess_period(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> recess_period_duration) { int64_t recess_period_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(recess_period_duration).count(); recess_period(recess_period_ns); } int64_t recess_period_ns(); int64_t last_run_timestamp(); private: Parameter<std::string> recess_period_; int64_t recess_period_ns_ = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_PERIODIC_HPP */