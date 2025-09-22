Program Listing for File tensor.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP
#include <dlpack/dlpack.h>
#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan {
struct DLManagedTensorCtx {
DLManagedTensor tensor;
std::shared_ptr<void> memory_ref;
};
class DLManagedMemoryBuffer {
public:
explicit DLManagedMemoryBuffer(DLManagedTensor* self);
~DLManagedMemoryBuffer();
private:
DLManagedTensor* self_ = nullptr;
};
class Tensor {
public:
Tensor() = default;
explicit Tensor(std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& ctx) : dl_ctx_(ctx) {}
explicit Tensor(DLManagedTensor* dl_managed_tensor_ptr);
virtual ~Tensor() = default;
void* data() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.data; }
DLDevice device() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.device; }
DLDataType dtype() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype; }
std::vector<int64_t> shape() const;
std::vector<int64_t> strides() const;
int64_t size() const;
int32_t ndim() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.ndim; }
uint8_t itemsize() const {
return (dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.bits * dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.lanes + 7) / 8;
}
int64_t nbytes() const { return size() * itemsize(); }
DLManagedTensor* to_dlpack();
std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& dl_ctx() { return dl_ctx_; }
protected:
std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx> dl_ctx_;
};
DLDevice dldevice_from_pointer(void* ptr);
void calc_strides(const DLTensor& tensor, std::vector<int64_t>& strides,
bool to_num_elements = false);
DLDataType dldatatype_from_typestr(const std::string& typestr);
const char* numpy_dtype(const DLDataType dtype);
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP */