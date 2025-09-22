Program Listing for File gxf_executor.hpp

Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "../../app_driver.hpp"
#include "../../executor.hpp"
#include "../../graph.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_extension_manager.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor {
 public:
  GXFExecutor() = delete;
  explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment* app, bool create_gxf_context = true);

  ~GXFExecutor() override;

  void run(OperatorGraph& graph) override;

  std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) override;

  void interrupt() override;

  void context(void* context) override;

  // Inherit Executor::context().
  using Executor::context;

  std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override;

  static void create_input_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid,
                                IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr);

  static void create_output_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid,
                                 IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr);

  void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid) { op_eid_ = eid; }

  void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid) { op_cid_ = cid; }

  bool own_gxf_context() { return own_gxf_context_; }

  const std::string& entity_prefix() { return entity_prefix_; }

 protected:
  bool initialize_fragment() override;
  bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) override;
  bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) override;
  bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) override;
  bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name,
                     std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels,
                     std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) override;

  friend class holoscan::AppDriver;
  friend class holoscan::AppWorker;

  bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph& graph);
  void activate_gxf_graph();
  bool run_gxf_graph();
  bool connection_items(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>& connection_items);

  void add_operator_to_entity_group(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t entity_group_gid,
                                    std::shared_ptr<Operator> op);

  void register_extensions();
  bool own_gxf_context_ = false;
  gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0;
  gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0;
  std::shared_ptr<GXFExtensionManager> gxf_extension_manager_;
  nvidia::gxf::Extension* gxf_holoscan_extension_ = nullptr;

  bool is_extensions_loaded_ = false;
  bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false;
  bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false;

  std::string entity_prefix_;

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_;

  std::list<gxf_uid_t> implicit_broadcast_entities_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP */

