Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  Program Listing for File gxf_execution_context.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_execution_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_execution_context.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <memory>

#include "../execution_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_io_context.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFExecutionContext : public holoscan::ExecutionContext {
 public:
  GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op);

  GXFExecutionContext(gxf_context_t context,
                      std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context,
                      std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context);

  std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input() { return gxf_input_context_; }

  std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output() { return gxf_output_context_; }

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<GXFInputContext> gxf_input_context_;
  std::shared_ptr<GXFOutputContext> gxf_output_context_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here