Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <cstdlib>
#include <iostream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <common/assert.hpp>
#include <common/backtrace.hpp>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
// macro like GXF_ASSERT_SUCCESS, but uses HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR and includes line/filename info
// Note: HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL depends on GNU C statement expressions ({ })
// https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
GxfResultStr(code), \
code); \
if (!std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_DISABLE_BACKTRACE")) { PrettyPrintBacktrace(); } \
} \
code; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(stmt) \
{ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG_FATAL(stmt, ...) \
{ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, __VA_ARGS__); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}
// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL but without a backtrace and logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
GxfResultStr(code), \
code); \
} \
code; \
})
// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG but logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code; \
})
namespace holoscan::gxf {
inline gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t source_cid,
gxf_uid_t target_cid) {
gxf_result_t code;
gxf_uid_t connect_eid;
const GxfEntityCreateInfo connect_entity_create_info = {nullptr, GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfCreateEntity(context, &connect_entity_create_info, &connect_eid));
gxf_tid_t connect_tid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::Connection", &connect_tid));
gxf_uid_t connect_cid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentAdd(context, connect_eid, connect_tid, "", &connect_cid));
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "source", source_cid));
code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "target", target_cid);
return code;
}
inline void create_gxf_component(gxf_context_t context, const char* component_type_name,
const char* component_name, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t* cid) {
gxf_tid_t tid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, component_type_name, &tid));
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context, eid, tid, component_name, cid));
}
inline gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
gxf_uid_t eid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid));
return eid;
}
inline std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
const char* cname;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(context, cid, &cname));
gxf_uid_t eid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid));
const char* ename;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(context, eid, &ename));
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << ename << "/" << cname;
return sstream.str();
}
inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index) {
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << prefix << "_" << index;
return sstream.str();
}
inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name) {
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << prefix << "_" << name;
return sstream.str();
}
template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
const char* key, const std::string& tag,
const std::string& prefix) {
gxf_uid_t eid;
std::string component_name;
const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
if (pos == std::string::npos) {
// Get the entity of this component
const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
component_name = tag;
} else {
component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);
// Get the entity
gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
// Try using entity name with prefix
if (!prefix.empty()) {
const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
// Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else if (!prefix.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
" please use prerequisites instead",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
}
// Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
gxf_tid_t tid;
const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
// Find the component in the indicated entity
gxf_uid_t cid;
const gxf_result_t result_3 =
GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
" of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
eid,
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
component_name.c_str(),
eid,
key,
component_uid);
}
return 0;
}
return cid;
}
inline bool has_component(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid = GxfTidNull(),
const char* name = nullptr, int32_t* offset = nullptr,
gxf_uid_t* cid = nullptr) {
gxf_uid_t temp_cid = 0;
auto result = GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, name, offset, cid ? cid : &temp_cid);
if (result == GXF_SUCCESS) {
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
}
inline gxf_uid_t add_entity_group(void* context, std::string name) {
gxf_uid_t entity_group_gid = kNullUid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfCreateEntityGroup(context, name.c_str(), &entity_group_gid));
return entity_group_gid;
}
inline std::pair<gxf_tid_t, gxf_uid_t> create_gpu_device_entity(void* context,
std::string entity_name) {
// Get GPU device type id
gxf_tid_t device_tid = GxfTidNull();
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice", &device_tid));
// Create a GPUDevice entity
gxf_uid_t device_eid = kNullUid;
GxfEntityCreateInfo entity_create_info = {entity_name.c_str(), GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfCreateEntity(context, &entity_create_info, &device_eid));
GXF_ASSERT_NE(device_eid, kNullUid);
return std::make_pair(device_tid, device_eid);
}
inline gxf_uid_t create_gpu_device_component(void* context, gxf_tid_t device_tid,
gxf_uid_t device_eid, std::string component_name,
int32_t dev_id = 0) {
// Create the GPU device component
gxf_uid_t device_cid = kNullUid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(
GxfComponentAdd(context, device_eid, device_tid, component_name.c_str(), &device_cid));
GXF_ASSERT_NE(device_cid, kNullUid);
// set the device ID parameter
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfParameterSetInt32(context, device_cid, "dev_id", dev_id));
return device_cid;
}
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */