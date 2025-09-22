Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Program Listing for File virtual_operator.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/services/common/virtual_operator.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP

#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "../../operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class VirtualOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  // HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VirtualOperator)
  template <typename StringT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  VirtualOperator(StringT port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList arg_list)
      : port_name_(port_name), connector_type_(connector_type), arg_list_(arg_list) {
    operator_type_ = OperatorType::kVirtual;
  }

  VirtualOperator() : Operator() { operator_type_ = OperatorType::kVirtual; }

  void initialize() override;

  const std::string& port_name() const { return port_name_; }

  void port_name(const std::string& port_name) { port_name_ = port_name; }

  IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type() const { return connector_type_; }

  const ArgList& arg_list() const { return arg_list_; }

  IOSpec* input_spec();

  IOSpec* output_spec();

  IOSpec::IOType io_type() const { return io_type_; }

 protected:
  std::string port_name_;
  IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type_;
  ArgList arg_list_;

  IOSpec* input_spec_ = nullptr;
  IOSpec* output_spec_ = nullptr;

  IOSpec::IOType io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kInput;
};

class VirtualTransmitterOp : public VirtualOperator {
 public:
  template <typename StringT, typename ArgListT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> &&
                                        std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
  explicit VirtualTransmitterOp(StringT&& output_port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type,
                                ArgListT&& arg_list)
      : VirtualOperator(std::forward<StringT>(output_port_name), connector_type,
                        std::forward<ArgListT>(arg_list)) {
    io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput;
  }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
};

class VirtualReceiverOp : public VirtualOperator {
 public:
  template <typename StringT, typename ArgListT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> &&
                                        std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
  explicit VirtualReceiverOp(StringT&& input_port, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type,
                             ArgListT&& arg_list)
      : VirtualOperator(std::forward<StringT>(input_port), connector_type,
                        std::forward<ArgListT>(arg_list)) {
    io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kInput;
  }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP */

