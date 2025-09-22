Program Listing for File aja_source.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/aja_source/aja_source.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2card.h>
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2devicescanner.h>
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2enums.h>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "./ntv2channel.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class AJASourceOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(AJASourceOp)
AJASourceOp();
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
private:
AJAStatus DetermineVideoFormat();
AJAStatus OpenDevice();
AJAStatus SetupVideo();
AJAStatus SetupBuffers();
AJAStatus StartAutoCirculate();
bool AllocateBuffers(std::vector<void*>& buffers, size_t num_buffers, size_t buffer_size,
bool rdma);
void FreeBuffers(std::vector<void*>& buffers, bool rdma);
bool GetNTV2VideoFormatTSI(NTV2VideoFormat* format);
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> video_buffer_output_;
Parameter<std::string> device_specifier_;
Parameter<NTV2Channel> channel_;
Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
Parameter<uint32_t> framerate_;
Parameter<bool> use_rdma_;
Parameter<bool> enable_overlay_;
Parameter<NTV2Channel> overlay_channel_;
Parameter<bool> overlay_rdma_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> overlay_buffer_input_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> overlay_buffer_output_;
// internal state
CNTV2Card device_;
NTV2DeviceID device_id_;
NTV2VideoFormat video_format_;
NTV2PixelFormat pixel_format_ = NTV2_FBF_ABGR;
bool use_tsi_ = false;
bool is_kona_hdmi_ = false;
std::vector<void*> buffers_;
std::vector<void*> overlay_buffers_;
uint8_t current_buffer_ = 0;
uint8_t current_hw_frame_ = 0;
uint8_t current_overlay_hw_frame_ = 0;
bool is_igpu_ = false;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP */