Program Listing for File format_converter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/format_converter/format_converter.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP

#include <npp.h>

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

enum class FormatDType { kUnknown, kRGB888, kRGBA8888, kUnsigned8, kFloat32, kYUV420, kNV12 };

enum class FormatConversionType {
  kUnknown,
  kNone,
  kUnsigned8ToFloat32,
  kFloat32ToUnsigned8,
  kRGB888ToRGBA8888,
  kRGBA8888ToRGB888,
  kRGBA8888ToFloat32,
  kRGB888ToYUV420,
  kYUV420ToRGBA8888,
  kYUV420ToRGB888,
  kNV12ToRGB888
};

class FormatConverterOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(FormatConverterOp)

  FormatConverterOp() = default;

  // TODO(gbae): use std::expected
  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

  nvidia::gxf::Expected<void*> resizeImage(
      const void* in_tensor_data, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane>& in_color_planes,
      const int32_t rows, const int32_t columns, const int16_t channels,
      const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType primitive_type, const int32_t resize_width,
      const int32_t resize_height);
  void convertTensorFormat(const void* in_tensor_data,
                           const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane>& in_color_planes,
                           void* out_tensor_data, const int32_t rows, const int32_t columns,
                           const int16_t out_channels);

 private:
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> in_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> out_;

  Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
  Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_;
  Parameter<float> scale_min_;
  Parameter<float> scale_max_;
  Parameter<uint8_t> alpha_value_;
  Parameter<int32_t> resize_width_;
  Parameter<int32_t> resize_height_;
  Parameter<int32_t> resize_mode_;
  Parameter<std::vector<int>> out_channel_order_;

  std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> resize_buffer_;
  std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> channel_buffer_;
  std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> device_scratch_buffer_;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_;

  Parameter<std::string> in_dtype_str_;
  Parameter<std::string> out_dtype_str_;

  // internal state
  FormatDType in_dtype_ = FormatDType::kUnknown;
  FormatDType out_dtype_ = FormatDType::kUnknown;
  nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType in_primitive_type_ = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
  nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType out_primitive_type_ = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
  FormatConversionType format_conversion_type_ = FormatConversionType::kUnknown;

  NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{};

  CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP */

