Program Listing for File buffer_info.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP #define INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP #include <string> #include "holoviz/holoviz.hpp" // holoviz module #include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { struct BufferInfo { gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor); gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer>& video); uint32_t rank; uint32_t components, width, height; nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type; viz::ImageFormat image_format = static_cast<viz::ImageFormat>(-1); viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}; std::string name; const nvidia::byte* buffer_ptr; nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type; uint64_t bytes_size; nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP */