Program Listing for File video_stream_recorder.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class VideoStreamRecorderOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VideoStreamRecorderOp) VideoStreamRecorderOp() = default; ~VideoStreamRecorderOp() override; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; // void deinitialize() override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; void stop() override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> entity_serializer_; Parameter<std::string> directory_; Parameter<std::string> basename_; Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_; // File stream for data index nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_; // File stream for binary data nvidia::gxf::FileStream binary_file_stream_; // Offset into binary file size_t binary_file_offset_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP */