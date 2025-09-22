Program Listing for File video_stream_replayer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class VideoStreamReplayerOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VideoStreamReplayerOp) VideoStreamReplayerOp() = default; ~VideoStreamReplayerOp() override; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> transmitter_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> entity_serializer_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> boolean_scheduling_term_; Parameter<std::string> directory_; Parameter<std::string> basename_; Parameter<size_t> batch_size_; Parameter<bool> ignore_corrupted_entities_; Parameter<float> frame_rate_; Parameter<bool> realtime_; Parameter<bool> repeat_; Parameter<uint64_t> count_; // Internal state // File stream for entities nvidia::gxf::FileStream entity_file_stream_; // File stream for index nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_; uint64_t playback_index_ = 0; uint64_t playback_count_ = 0; uint64_t index_start_timestamp_ = 0; uint64_t index_last_timestamp_ = 0; uint64_t index_timestamp_duration_ = 0; uint64_t index_frame_count_ = 1; uint64_t playback_start_timestamp_ = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_REPLAYER_HPP */