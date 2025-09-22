Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Typedef holoscan::is_vector_t
Typedef holoscan::is_vector_t
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Typedef Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
using
holoscan
::
is_vector_t
=
typename
is_vector
<
T
>
::
type
Previous
Typedef holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t
Next
Typedef holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_t
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
Close
content here