Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Holoscan
Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v
Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Variable Documentation
template
<
typename
T
,
typename
...
ArgsT
>
constexpr
bool
holoscan
::
is_one_of_derived_v
=
(
(
std
::
is_base_of_v
<
ArgsT
,
T
>
||
...
)
)
