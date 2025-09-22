Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v

Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v

Variable Documentation

template<typename T, typename ...ArgsT>
constexpr bool holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v = ((std::is_base_of_v<ArgsT, T> || ...))
Previous Variable holoscan::is_array_v
Next Variable holoscan::is_one_of_v
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here