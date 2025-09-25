Custom Pipeline Model Parallel Layout#

This is an experimental feature and may be changed.

--pipeline-model-parallel-layout is a flexible API for defining the pipeline parallel partitioning, which is essential for balanced partitioning for an imbalanced model. For example, to partition DeepSeek-V3 (61 decoder layers + 1 mtp layer) with PP16VPP2, we can include the arguments as follows:

--pipeline-model-parallel-size 16
--pipeline-model-parallel-layout "Et*3|(tt|)*29,m|L"

PP \ VPP rank

0

1

0

embedding + 3 × decoder

2 × decoder

1~13

2 × decoder

2 × decoder

14

2 × decoder

mtp

15

2 × decoder

loss

In the layout string, stages are split by ‘|’. Replicated stages or layers can be described with multiplication. Commas can be used cosmetically. Symbol choices:

  • E = embedding layer

  • t = transformer decoder layer

  • m = MTP layer

  • L = loss calculation layer

Note that it is legal to have empty stages, e.g., E||t|L (the second stage is empty).