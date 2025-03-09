On This Page
Types and Methods of Updating BlueField Software Image
NVIDIA® BlueField® has multiple paths to update the running software depending on the BlueField interface used:
RJ-45 1GbE interface:
BlueField BMC using Redfish – Recommended for managing BlueField devices at scale in a data center. See the BlueField Management and Initial Provisioning and the "Update and Recovery" section of the NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software documentation for detailed instructions.
BlueField Arm (DPU mode only) –
PXE/HTTP boot – BlueField, like a standard server, incorporates a UEFI BIOS that can be used to PXE/HTTP boot the device and pull a new image. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using PXE" for more information.
Linux standard tools – done by running
apt update/
yum installfrom within the Arm OS running on BlueField. See "Upgrading BlueField Using Standard Linux Tools" for more information.
High-speed network ports:
BlueField Arm (DPU mode only) – This option is the same as the BlueField Arm scenario above, but it uses the high-speed network ports instead of the RJ-45 1GbE interface.
PXE/HTTP boot – BlueField’s UEFI BIOS may be used to PXE/HTTP boot the device and pull a new image. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using PXE" for more information .
Linux standard tools – done by running
apt update/
yum installfrom within the Arm OS running on BlueField. See "Upgrading BlueField Using Standard Linux Tools" for more information.
Host server's PCIe interface:
From server host-OS – Using the BlueField Management PCIe RShim PF interface. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host" for more details.
From the server's platform-BMC – PLDM firmware update (PLDM over MCTP over PCIe), a standardized protocol that enables out-of-band firmware upgrades for devices via the server's platform BMC (does not include the DPU OS).
BlueField software images are available in the following formats:
BFB – BlueField Bundle images – a proprietary format used to update and recover the BlueField device. There are two types of BFB images available:
BF-Bundle – Includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA. This bundle contains everything needed to update all possible components of a BlueField device.
BF-FW-Bundle – Includes only the BlueField firmware components and excludes Arm OS and DOCA. This is typically used for day-2 operations or by customers working in NIC mode who do not require Arm OS or DOCA running on the device.
ISO – Similar to BF-Bundle, this format includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA packages in an ISO standard format. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, but with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages. PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in the installation of the Arm OS, including DOCA, and the update of BlueField firmware components.
PLDM – Similar to BF-FW-Bundle, this format includes only BlueField firmware components and does not include Arm OS or DOCA. The image is distributed per SKU to keep the image size small, as required by the limitations of some platform BMCs.
Repository – An online repository used for updating with standard Linux tools. This method updates DOCA from NVIDIA's repository and Arm OS packages from Canonical's updates repository. BlueField firmware components are also updated. Post-installation steps are required to upgrade BlueField firmware components (i.e., ATF/UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC components). See "Updating BlueField Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools" for details.
Make sure that the BlueField firmware versions are aligned to the same release with the running DOCA version on the BlueField Arm.
The following table summarizes image types, their contents, and from which interfaces they can be loaded:
Interface
Method
Image Type
BlueField Operation Modes which Support this Flow
Includes ATF, UEFI, BMC, CEC, NIC-FW
Includes Arm-OS
Includes DOCA
Normal Service operation during update flow
Notes
RJ-45 1GbE
BlueField BMC using Redfish
BF-Bundle – bfb
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
BF-FW-Bundle – bfb
Yes
No
No
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
BlueField Arm – PXE/HTTP boot
BF-Bundle – bfb
DPU mode
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
BF-FW-Bundle – bfb
DPU mode
Yes
No
No
No
User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
ISO
DPU mode
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
Linux Standard tools
apt/yum update
DPU mode
Yes
No
Yes
No
Limitations exist.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
High speed network ports
BlueField Arm - PXE/HTTP boot
BF-Bundle – bfb
DPU mode
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
BF-FW-Bundle – bfb
DPU mode
Yes
No
No
No
User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
ISO
DPU mode
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
Linux Standard tools
apt/yum update
DPU mode
Yes
No
Yes
No
Limitations exist.
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
Host server's PCIe
From server host-OS
BF-Bundle – bfb
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
BF-FW-Bundle – bfb
Yes
No
No
No
Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.
From server's platform BMC
PLDM image
Yes
No
No
Yes – no impact on service during update, until next restart of device
Apply on next server power cycle 1
BlueField must be restarted to apply changes. When in DPU mode (Arm OS is used), the running Arm OS must be gracefully shutdown prior to power cycle. Instead of a power cycle, server reboot may be performed provided a graceful shutdown of the Arm OS and a manual issue of reset/restart of BlueField BMC using Redfish are performed.
Go to NVIDIA DOCA Download page and download the appropriate image.