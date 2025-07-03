What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.3 LTS
Types and Methods of Updating BlueField Software Image

Interfaces and Methods

NVIDIA® BlueField® has multiple paths to update the running software depending on the BlueField interface used:

  • RJ-45 1GbE interface:

  • High-speed network ports:

    • BlueField Arm (DPU mode only) – This option is the same as the BlueField Arm scenario above, but it uses the high-speed network ports instead of the RJ-45 1GbE interface.

  • Host server's PCIe interface:

    • From server host-OS – Using the BlueField Management PCIe RShim PF interface. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host" for more details.

    • From the server's platform-BMC – PLDM firmware update (PLDM over MCTP over PCIe), a standardized protocol that enables out-of-band firmware upgrades for devices via the server's platform BMC (does not include the DPU OS).

image-2024-10-14_18-27-47-1-version-1-modificationdate-1751594250193-api-v2.png

BlueField Image Types

BlueField software images are available in the following formats:

  • BFB – BlueField Bundle images – a proprietary format used to update and recover the BlueField device. There are two types of BFB images available:

    • BF-Bundle – Includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA. This bundle contains everything needed to update all possible components of a BlueField device.

    • BF-FW-Bundle – Includes only the BlueField firmware components and excludes Arm OS and DOCA. This is typically used for day-2 operations or by customers working in NIC mode who do not require Arm OS or DOCA running on the device.

  • ISO – Similar to BF-Bundle, this format includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA packages in an ISO standard format. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, but with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages. PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in the installation of the Arm OS, including DOCA, and the update of BlueField firmware components.

  • PLDM – Similar to BF-FW-Bundle, this format includes only BlueField firmware components and does not include Arm OS or DOCA. The image is distributed per SKU to keep the image size small, as required by the limitations of some platform BMCs.

  • Repository – An online repository used for updating with standard Linux tools. This method updates DOCA from NVIDIA's repository and Arm OS packages from Canonical's updates repository. BlueField firmware components are also updated. Post-installation steps are required to upgrade BlueField firmware components (i.e., ATF/UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC components). See "Updating BlueField Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools" for details.

Note

Make sure that the BlueField firmware versions are aligned to the same release with the running DOCA version on the BlueField Arm.

The following table summarizes image types, their contents, and from which interfaces they can be loaded:

Interface

Method

Image Type

BlueField Operation Modes which Support this Flow

Includes ATF, UEFI, BMC, CEC, NIC-FW

Includes Arm-OS

Includes DOCA

Normal Service operation during update flow

Notes

RJ-45 1GbE

BlueField BMC using Redfish

BF-Bundle – bfb

  • NIC mode

  • DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

BF-FW-Bundle – bfb

  • NIC mode

  • DPU mode

Yes

No

No

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

BlueField Arm – PXE/HTTP boot

BF-Bundle – bfb

DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

BF-FW-Bundle – bfb

DPU mode

Yes

No

No

No

User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

ISO

DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

Linux Standard tools

apt/yum update

DPU mode

Yes

No

Yes

No

Limitations exist.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

High speed network ports

BlueField Arm - PXE/HTTP boot

BF-Bundle – bfb

DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

BF-FW-Bundle – bfb

DPU mode

Yes

No

No

No

User should convert the original BFB file to a bootable file. See "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for details.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

ISO

DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

Linux Standard tools

apt/yum update

DPU mode

Yes

No

Yes

No

Limitations exist.

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

Host server's PCIe

From server host-OS

BF-Bundle – bfb

  • NIC mode

  • DPU mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

BF-FW-Bundle – bfb

  • NIC mode

  • DPU mode

Yes

No

No

No

Server power cycle 1 is required to apply configuration.

From server's platform BMC

PLDM image

  • NIC mode

  • DPU mode

Yes

No

No

Yes – no impact on service during update, until next restart of device

Apply on next server power cycle 1

  1. BlueField must be restarted to apply changes. When in DPU mode (Arm OS is used), the running Arm OS must be gracefully shutdown prior to power cycle. Instead of a power cycle, server reboot may be performed provided a graceful shutdown of the Arm OS and a manual issue of reset/restart of BlueField BMC using Redfish are performed.                                                                                         

Where to Download BlueField Software Images

Go to NVIDIA DOCA Download page and download the appropriate image.

