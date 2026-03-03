networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/aiconfig/report_generation_strategy.html
Source code for cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.report_generation_strategy
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from __future__ import annotations
import json
import logging
from typing import ClassVar, Optional
from cloudai.core import METRIC_ERROR, ReportGenerationStrategy
from .aiconfigurator import AiconfiguratorTestDefinition
[docs]
class AiconfiguratorReportGenerationStrategy(ReportGenerationStrategy):
"""Generate metrics from Aiconfigurator predictor outputs."""
metrics: ClassVar[list[str]] = [
"default",
"ttft_ms",
"tpot_ms",
"tokens_per_s_per_gpu",
"tokens_per_s_per_user",
]
[docs]
def can_handle_directory(self) -> bool:
return isinstance(self.test_run.test, AiconfiguratorTestDefinition) and (
(self.test_run.output_path / "report.json").is_file()
or (self.test_run.output_path / "stdout.txt").is_file()
)
def _load_results(self) -> Optional[dict]:
result_path = self.test_run.output_path / "report.json"
if result_path.is_file():
try:
with result_path.open("r", encoding="utf-8") as f:
return json.load(f)
except Exception as e:
logging.debug(f"Failed to parse JSON from {result_path}: {e}")
stdout_path = self.test_run.output_path / "stdout.txt"
if stdout_path.is_file():
try:
with stdout_path.open("r", encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as f:
lines = [ln.strip() for ln in f if ln.strip()]
for line in reversed(lines):
if line.startswith("{") and line.endswith("}"):
return json.loads(line)
except Exception:
pass
return None
[docs]
def generate_report(self) -> None:
data = self._load_results()
if not data:
logging.error(f"No Aiconfigurator results found under {self.test_run.output_path}. Skipping report.")
return
summary_path = self.test_run.output_path / "summary.txt"
try:
with summary_path.open("w", encoding="utf-8") as f:
for key in [
"ttft_ms",
"tpot_ms",
"tokens_per_s_per_gpu",
"tokens_per_s_per_user",
"oom",
]:
if key in data:
f.write(f"{key}: {data[key]}\n")
logging.info(f"Aiconfigurator summary written to {summary_path}")
except Exception as e:
logging.error(f"Failed to write summary: {e}")
[docs]
def get_metric(self, metric: str) -> float:
data = self._load_results()
if not data:
return METRIC_ERROR
if metric == "default":
for k in ("tokens_per_s_per_gpu", "tokens_per_s_per_user"):
v = data.get(k)
if isinstance(v, (int, float)):
return float(v)
for k in ("tpot_ms", "ttft_ms"):
v = data.get(k)
if isinstance(v, (int, float)):
return float(1.0 / max(float(v), 1e-9))
return METRIC_ERROR
if metric in {"ttft_ms", "tpot_ms", "tokens_per_s_per_gpu", "tokens_per_s_per_user"}:
v = data.get(metric)
return float(v) if isinstance(v, (int, float)) else METRIC_ERROR
return METRIC_ERROR