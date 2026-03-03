networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/aiconfig/standalone_command_gen_strategy.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations import os import shlex import sys from pathlib import Path from typing import cast import toml from cloudai.core import CommandGenStrategy from cloudai.models.scenario import TestRunDetails from .aiconfigurator import Agg , AiconfiguratorCmdArgs , AiconfiguratorTestDefinition , Disagg [docs] class AiconfiguratorStandaloneCommandGenStrategy ( CommandGenStrategy ): """Generate a standalone command that invokes the Aiconfigurator predictor and writes JSON output.""" [docs] def store_test_run ( self ) -> None : test_cmd , full_cmd = ( "" , "n/a" ) self . test_run . output_path . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) with ( self . test_run . output_path / self . TEST_RUN_DUMP_FILE_NAME ) . open ( "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : trd = TestRunDetails . from_test_run ( self . test_run , test_cmd = test_cmd , full_cmd = full_cmd ) toml . dump ( trd . model_dump (), f ) [docs] def gen_exec_command ( self ) -> str : self . store_test_run () tdef : AiconfiguratorTestDefinition = cast ( AiconfiguratorTestDefinition , self . test_run . test ) args : AiconfiguratorCmdArgs = tdef . cmd_args out_dir = Path ( self . test_run . output_path ) . resolve () report_json = Path ( out_dir ) / "report.json" stdout_txt = Path ( out_dir ) / "stdout.txt" stderr_txt = Path ( out_dir ) / "stderr.txt" python_exec = sys . executable base_cmd = [ python_exec , "-m" , "cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.simple_predictor" , "--model-name" , args . model_name , "--system" , args . system , "--backend" , args . backend , "--version" , args . version , "--isl" , str ( args . isl ), "--osl" , str ( args . osl ), ] if args . agg is not None : a = cast ( Agg , args . agg ) cmd = [ * base_cmd , "--mode" , "agg" , "--batch-size" , str ( a . batch_size ), "--ctx-tokens" , str ( a . ctx_tokens ), "--tp" , str ( a . tp ), "--pp" , str ( a . pp ), "--dp" , str ( a . dp ), "--moe-tp" , str ( a . moe_tp ), "--moe-ep" , str ( a . moe_ep ), ] elif args . disagg is not None : d = cast ( Disagg , args . disagg ) cmd = [ * base_cmd , "--mode" , "disagg" , "--p-tp" , str ( d . p_tp ), "--p-pp" , str ( d . p_pp ), "--p-dp" , str ( d . p_dp ), "--p-bs" , str ( d . p_bs ), "--p-workers" , str ( d . p_workers ), "--d-tp" , str ( d . d_tp ), "--d-pp" , str ( d . d_pp ), "--d-dp" , str ( d . d_dp ), "--d-bs" , str ( d . d_bs ), "--d-workers" , str ( d . d_workers ), "--prefill-correction-scale" , str ( d . prefill_correction_scale ), "--decode-correction-scale" , str ( d . decode_correction_scale ), ] else : raise ValueError ( "Either cmd_args.agg or cmd_args.disagg must be specified for the Aiconfigurator workload." ) cmd . extend ([ "--output" , str ( report_json )]) cmd_str = " " . join ( shlex . quote ( str ( x )) for x in cmd ) full_cmd = f " { cmd_str } 1> { shlex . quote ( str ( stdout_txt )) } 2> { shlex . quote ( str ( stderr_txt )) } " script_file = Path ( out_dir ) / "run_simple_predictor.sh" script_file . parent . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) script_file . write_text ( f "#!/usr/bin/env bash

set -euo pipefail

{ full_cmd }

" , encoding = "utf-8" ) os . chmod ( script_file , 0o755 ) return f "bash { shlex . quote ( str ( script_file )) } "