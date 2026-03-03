networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/bash_cmd/bash_cmd.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES

# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

from

typing

import

cast

from

cloudai.core

import

CmdArgs

,

Installable

,

TestDefinition

from

cloudai.systems.slurm

import

SlurmCommandGenStrategy

[docs] class BashCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Arguments for a Bash command.""" cmd : str

[docs] class BashCmdTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for a Bash command.""" cmd_args : BashCmdArgs @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ * self . git_repos ]

class BashCmdCommandGenStrategy(SlurmCommandGenStrategy): """Command generation strategy for generic Slurm container tests.""" def _container_mounts(self) -> list[str]: return [] def gen_nsys_command(self) -> list[str]: """NSYS command is generated as part of the test command and disabled here.""" return [] def gen_srun_prefix(self, use_pretest_extras: bool = False, with_num_nodes: bool = True) -> list[str]: # noqa: Vulture return [] def generate_test_command(self) -> list[str]: tdef: BashCmdTestDefinition = cast(BashCmdTestDefinition, self.test_run.test) srun_command_parts: list[str] = [*super().gen_nsys_command(), tdef.cmd_args.cmd] return [" ".join(srun_command_parts)] def gen_srun_success_check(self) -> str: return "[ $? -eq 0 ] && echo 1 || echo 0"