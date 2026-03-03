networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/chakra_replay/chakra_replay.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES

# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

from

typing

import

Optional

from

cloudai.core

import

CmdArgs

,

DockerImage

,

Installable

,

TestDefinition

[docs] class ChakraReplayCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """ChakraReplay test command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str mpi : str = "pmix" trace_type : str = "et" trace_path : Optional [ str ] = None num_replays : int = 1