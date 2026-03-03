networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/deepep/deepep.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.deepep.deepep
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Literal, Optional
from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
[docs]
class DeepEPCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""DeepEP benchmark command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str
mode: Literal["standard", "low_latency"] = "standard"
tokens: int = 1024
num_experts: int = 256
num_topk: int = 8
hidden_size: int = 7168
data_type: Literal["bfloat16", "fp8"] = "bfloat16"
allow_nvlink_for_low_latency: bool = False
allow_mnnvl: bool = False
round_scale: bool = False
use_ue8m0: bool = False
num_warmups: int = 20
num_iterations: int = 50
shuffle_columns: bool = False
use_kineto_profiler: bool = False
num_sms: int = 24
num_qps_per_rank: int = 12
config_file_path: str = "/tmp/config.yaml"
results_dir: str = "/workspace/dp-benchmark/results"
[docs]
class DeepEPTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for DeepEP MoE benchmark."""
cmd_args: DeepEPCmdArgs
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
if not self.cmd_args.docker_image_url:
raise ValueError("docker_image_url is required for DeepEP benchmark")
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image]
@property
def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict:
"""Return command arguments as dict, excluding CloudAI-specific fields."""
return self.cmd_args.model_dump(
exclude={
"docker_image_url",
"mode",
"num_sms",
"num_qps_per_rank",
"config_file_path",
"results_dir",
}
)