networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nccl_test/nccl.html

All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Literal , Optional , Union from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition [docs] class NCCLCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """NCCL test command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str subtest_name : Union [ Literal [ "all_reduce_perf_mpi" , "all_gather_perf_mpi" , "alltoall_perf_mpi" , "broadcast_perf_mpi" , "gather_perf_mpi" , "hypercube_perf_mpi" , "reduce_perf_mpi" , "reduce_scatter_perf_mpi" , "scatter_perf_mpi" , "sendrecv_perf_mpi" , "bisection_perf_mpi" , # K8s tests "all_reduce_perf" , "all_gather_perf" , "alltoall_perf" , "broadcast_perf" , "gather_perf" , "hypercube_perf" , "reduce_perf" , "reduce_scatter_perf" , "scatter_perf" , "sendrecv_perf" , "bisection_perf" , ], list [ Literal [ "all_reduce_perf_mpi" , "all_gather_perf_mpi" , "alltoall_perf_mpi" , "broadcast_perf_mpi" , "gather_perf_mpi" , "hypercube_perf_mpi" , "reduce_perf_mpi" , "reduce_scatter_perf_mpi" , "scatter_perf_mpi" , "sendrecv_perf_mpi" , "bisection_perf_mpi" , # K8s tests "all_reduce_perf" , "all_gather_perf" , "alltoall_perf" , "broadcast_perf" , "gather_perf" , "hypercube_perf" , "reduce_perf" , "reduce_scatter_perf" , "scatter_perf" , "sendrecv_perf" , "bisection_perf" , ] ], ] = "all_reduce_perf_mpi" nthreads : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 ngpus : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 minbytes : Union [ str , list [ str ]] = "32M" maxbytes : Union [ str , list [ str ]] = "32M" stepbytes : Union [ str , list [ str ]] = "1M" op : Union [ Literal [ "sum" , "prod" , "min" , "max" , "avg" , "all" ], list [ Literal [ "sum" , "prod" , "min" , "max" , "avg" , "all" ]] ] = "sum" datatype : Union [ Literal [ "uint8" , "float" ], list [ Literal [ "uint8" , "float" ]]] = "float" root : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 0 iters : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 20 warmup_iters : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 5 agg_iters : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 average : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 parallel_init : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 0 check : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 blocking : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 0 cudagraph : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 0 stepfactor : Optional [ Union [ int , list [ int ]]] = None [docs] class NCCLTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test object for NCCL.""" cmd_args : NCCLCmdArgs _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None @property def extra_args_str ( self ) -> str : parts = [] for k , v in self . extra_cmd_args . items (): parts . append ( f " { k } { v } " if v else k ) return " " . join ( parts ) @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image , self . predictor ] if self . predictor else [ self . docker_image ] [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : stdout_path = tr . output_path / "stdout.txt" if stdout_path . is_file (): with stdout_path . open ( "r" ) as file : content = file . read () # Check for specific error patterns if "Test NCCL failure" in content : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "NCCL test failure detected in { stdout_path } . " "Possible reasons include network errors or remote process exits. " "Please review the NCCL test output and errors in the file first. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), ) if "Test failure" in content : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "Test failure detected in { stdout_path } . " "Please review the specific test failure messages in the file. " "Ensure that the NCCL test environment is correctly set up and configured. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), ) # Check for success indicators if "# Out of bounds values" in content and "# Avg bus bandwidth" in content : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True ) # Identify missing success indicators missing_indicators = [] if "# Out of bounds values" not in content : missing_indicators . append ( "'# Out of bounds values'" ) if "# Avg bus bandwidth" not in content : missing_indicators . append ( "'# Avg bus bandwidth'" ) error_message = ( f "Missing success indicators in { stdout_path } : { ', ' . join ( missing_indicators ) } . " "These keywords are expected to be present in stdout.txt, usually towards the end of the file. " "Please review the NCCL test output and errors in the file. " "Ensure the NCCL test ran to completion. You can run the generated sbatch script manually " f "and check if { stdout_path } is created and contains the expected keywords. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = error_message ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory { tr . output_path } . " "This file is expected to be created as a result of the NCCL test run. " "Please ensure the NCCL test was executed properly and that stdout.txt is generated. " f "You can run the generated NCCL test command manually and verify the creation of { stdout_path } . " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), )