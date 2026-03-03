networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_kvbench/nixl_kvbench.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations from typing import Literal from cloudai.core import CmdArgs , DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestDefinition , TestRun from cloudai.workloads.common.nixl import extract_nixlbench_data [docs] class NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for NIXLKVBench.""" command : Literal [ "profile" ] = "profile" etcd_path : str = "etcd" wait_etcd_for : int = 60 docker_image_url : str kvbench_script : str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py" python_executable : str = "python" model_cfg : str | list [ str ] | None = None """Path to model configuration file used by NIXL KVBench.""" backend : str | list [ str ] | None = None [docs] class NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for NIXLKVBench.""" _docker_image : DockerImage | None = None cmd_args : NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ * self . git_repos , self . docker_image ] @property def cmd_args_dict ( self ) -> dict [ str , str | list [ str ]]: return self . cmd_args . model_dump ( exclude = { "kvbench_script" , "python_executable" , "etcd_path" , "wait_etcd_for" , "docker_image_url" , "command" , }, ) [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : df = extract_nixlbench_data ( tr . output_path / "stdout.txt" ) if df . empty : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = f "NIXLBench data not found in { tr . output_path } ." ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True )