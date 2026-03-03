networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_perftest/nixl_perftest.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Literal , Optional from pydantic import Field , model_validator from cloudai.core import CmdArgs , DockerImage , Installable , TestDefinition , TestRun class MatgenCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command args for matgen script.""" ppn : int | None = None [docs] class NixlPerftestCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """CmdArgs for NixlPerftestTestDefinition.""" docker_image_url : str subtest : Literal [ "sequential-ct-perftest" ] perftest_script : str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py" matgen_script : str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/test/inference_workload_matgen.py" python_executable : str = "python" etcd_path : str = "etcd" wait_etcd_for : int = 60 num_user_requests : int | list [ int ] batch_size : int | list [ int ] num_prefill_nodes : int | list [ int ] num_decode_nodes : int | list [ int ] isl_mean : int | list [ int ] | None = None isl_scale : int | list [ int ] | None = None prefill_tp : int | list [ int ] = 1 prefill_pp : int | list [ int ] = 1 prefill_cp : int | list [ int ] = 1 decode_tp : int | list [ int ] = 1 decode_pp : int | list [ int ] = 1 decode_cp : int | list [ int ] = 1 # model or model configuration model : str | list [ str ] | None = None hidden_size : int | None = None num_layers : int | None = None num_heads : int | None = None num_kv_heads : int | None = None dtype_size : int | None = None matgen_args : MatgenCmdArgs = Field ( default_factory = MatgenCmdArgs ) @model_validator ( mode = "after" ) def model_vs_custom ( self ): if self . model is None and ( self . hidden_size is None or self . num_layers is None or self . num_heads is None or self . num_kv_heads is None or self . dtype_size is None ): raise ValueError ( "If 'model' is None, 'hidden_size', 'num_layers', 'num_heads', 'num_kv_heads', and 'dtype_size' " "must be specified." ) if self . model is not None and ( self . hidden_size is not None or self . num_layers is not None or self . num_heads is not None or self . num_kv_heads is not None or self . dtype_size is not None ): raise ValueError ( "If 'model' is specified, 'hidden_size', 'num_layers', 'num_heads', 'num_kv_heads', and 'dtype_size' " "must be None." ) return self [docs] class NixlPerftestTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """TestDefinition for NixlPerftest.""" _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None cmd_args : NixlPerftestCmdArgs @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ * self . git_repos , self . docker_image ] [docs] def constraint_check ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> bool : decode_tp = int ( tr . test . cmd_args . decode_tp ) decode_nodes = int ( tr . test . cmd_args . num_decode_nodes ) prefill_tp = int ( tr . test . cmd_args . prefill_tp ) prefill_nodes = int ( tr . test . cmd_args . num_prefill_nodes ) return decode_tp / decode_nodes == prefill_tp / prefill_nodes