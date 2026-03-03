networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/osu_bench/osu_bench.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations from typing import Any , List , Optional , Union from pydantic import Field from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition [docs] class OSUBenchCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for a OSU Benchmark test.""" docker_image_url : str """URL of the Docker image to use for the test.""" benchmarks_dir : str """Directory with the OSU Benchmark binaries inside the container. """ benchmark : Union [ str , List [ str ]] """Name of the benchmark to run. """ message_size : Optional [ Union [ str , List [ str ]]] = Field ( default = None ) """Message size for the benchmark. Examples:: 128 // min = default, max = 128 2:128 // min = 2, max = 128 2: // min 2, max = default """ iterations : Optional [ int ] = Field ( default = None ) """Number of iterations for the benchmark.""" warmup : Optional [ int ] = Field ( default = None ) """Number of warmup iterations to skip before timing.""" mem_limit : Optional [ int ] = Field ( default = None ) """Per-process maximum memory consumption in bytes.""" full : bool = Field ( default = True ) """Print full format listing of results.""" [docs] class OSUBenchTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for OSU Benchmark test.""" cmd_args : OSUBenchCmdArgs _osu_image : DockerImage | None = None @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _osu_image : self . _osu_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _osu_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image ] @property def cmd_args_dict ( self ) -> dict [ str , Any ]: return self . cmd_args . model_dump ( exclude = { "docker_image_url" , "benchmarks_dir" , "benchmark" }) [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : stdout_path = tr . output_path / "stdout.txt" stderr_path = tr . output_path / "stderr.txt" if not stdout_path . is_file (): return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory { tr . output_path } . " "This file is expected to be created as a result of the OSU Benchmark test run." ), ) with open ( stdout_path , "r" ) as f : content = f . read () if not content . strip (): return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "stdout.txt file is empty in the specified output directory { tr . output_path } . " f "Please check for fatal errors in { stderr_path } " ), ) # Check for basic OSU benchmark output format if "# Size" not in content : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "Expected OSU benchmark output marker not found in stdout.txt in { tr . output_path } . " f "Check for errors in the execution or for a different output format." ), ) # Additional validation could be added here to verify specific benchmark types # based on the full header format once benchmark-specific validation is needed return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True )