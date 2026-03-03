CloudAI Benchmark Framework
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  CloudAI Benchmark Framework  networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/osu_bench/osu_bench.html

networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/osu_bench/osu_bench.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from __future__ import annotations

from typing import Any, List, Optional, Union

from pydantic import Field

from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable, JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition




[docs]
class OSUBenchCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
    """Command line arguments for a OSU Benchmark test."""

    docker_image_url: str
    """URL of the Docker image to use for the test."""

    benchmarks_dir: str
    """Directory with the OSU Benchmark binaries inside the container. """

    benchmark: Union[str, List[str]]
    """Name of the benchmark to run. """

    message_size: Optional[Union[str, List[str]]] = Field(default=None)
    """Message size for the benchmark.

    Examples::

        128    // min = default, max = 128
        2:128  // min = 2, max = 128
        2:     // min 2, max = default
    """

    iterations: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
    """Number of iterations for the benchmark."""

    warmup: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
    """Number of warmup iterations to skip before timing."""

    mem_limit: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
    """Per-process maximum memory consumption in bytes."""

    full: bool = Field(default=True)
    """Print full format listing of results."""






[docs]
class OSUBenchTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
    """Test definition for OSU Benchmark test."""

    cmd_args: OSUBenchCmdArgs
    _osu_image: DockerImage | None = None

    @property
    def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
        if not self._osu_image:
            self._osu_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)

        return self._osu_image

    @property
    def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
        return [self.docker_image]

    @property
    def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict[str, Any]:
        return self.cmd_args.model_dump(exclude={"docker_image_url", "benchmarks_dir", "benchmark"})



[docs]
    def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
        stdout_path = tr.output_path / "stdout.txt"
        stderr_path = tr.output_path / "stderr.txt"

        if not stdout_path.is_file():
            return JobStatusResult(
                is_successful=False,
                error_message=(
                    f"stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
                    "This file is expected to be created as a result of the OSU Benchmark test run."
                ),
            )

        with open(stdout_path, "r") as f:
            content = f.read()

        if not content.strip():
            return JobStatusResult(
                is_successful=False,
                error_message=(
                    f"stdout.txt file is empty in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
                    f"Please check for fatal errors in {stderr_path}"
                ),
            )

        # Check for basic OSU benchmark output format
        if "# Size" not in content:
            return JobStatusResult(
                is_successful=False,
                error_message=(
                    f"Expected OSU benchmark output marker not found in stdout.txt in {tr.output_path}. "
                    f"Check for errors in the execution or for a different output format."
                ),
            )

        # Additional validation could be added here to verify specific benchmark types
        # based on the full header format once benchmark-specific validation is needed

        return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. Last updated on Mar 3, 2026
content here