CloudAI Benchmark Framework
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  CloudAI Benchmark Framework  networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/slurm_container/slurm_container.html

networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/slurm_container/slurm_container.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.slurm_container.slurm_container

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from typing import Optional

from pydantic import Field

from cloudai.core import DockerImage, File, Installable
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition




[docs]
class SlurmContainerCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
    """Command line arguments for a generic Slurm container test."""

    docker_image_url: str
    cmd: str






[docs]
class SlurmContainerTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
    """Test definition for a generic Slurm container test."""

    cmd_args: SlurmContainerCmdArgs
    extra_srun_args: list[str] = Field(default_factory=list)
    scripts: list[File] = Field(default_factory=list)
    _docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None

    @property
    def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
        if not self._docker_image:
            self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
        return self._docker_image

    @property
    def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
        return [self.docker_image, *self.git_repos, *self.scripts]

    @property
    def extra_args_str(self) -> str:
        parts = []
        for k, v in self.extra_cmd_args.items():
            parts.append(f"{k} {v}" if v else k)
        return " ".join(parts)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. Last updated on Mar 3, 2026
content here