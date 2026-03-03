networking/display/cloudai2601/_modules/cloudai/workloads/slurm_container/slurm_container.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Optional from pydantic import Field from cloudai.core import DockerImage , File , Installable from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition [docs] class SlurmContainerCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for a generic Slurm container test.""" docker_image_url : str cmd : str [docs] class SlurmContainerTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test definition for a generic Slurm container test.""" cmd_args : SlurmContainerCmdArgs extra_srun_args : list [ str ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) scripts : list [ File ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image , * self . git_repos , * self . scripts ] @property def extra_args_str ( self ) -> str : parts = [] for k , v in self . extra_cmd_args . items (): parts . append ( f " { k } { v } " if v else k ) return " " . join ( parts )