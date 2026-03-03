CloudAI Benchmark Framework
CloudAI benchmark framework aims to develop an industry standard benchmark focused on grading Data Center (DC) scale AI systems in the cloud. The primary motivation is to provide automated benchmarking on various systems.

Get Started

git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/cloudai.git
cd cloudai
uv run cloudai --help

Note

For instructions for setting up access for enroot, see Workloads Requirements Installation.

pip -based Installation

See the required Python version in the .python-version file and make sure you have it installed (for installation, see Install Custom Python Version). Follow these steps:

git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/cloudai.git
cd cloudai
python -m venv venv
source venv/bin/activate
pip install -e .

Install Custom Python Version

If your system Python version is not supported, you can install a custom version using the uv tool:

curl -LsSf https://astral.sh/uv/install.sh | sh
source $HOME/.local/bin/env
uv venv --seed  # picks the python version from .python-version
                # --seed installs pip and setuptools
source .venv/bin/activate

Key Concepts

CloudAI operates on three main schemas:

  • System Schema: Describes the system, including the scheduler type, node list, and global environment variables.

  • Test Schema: An instance of a test template with custom arguments and environment variables.

  • Test Scenario Schema: A set of tests with dependencies and additional descriptions about the test scenario.

These schemas enable CloudAI to be flexible and compatible with different systems and configurations.

CloudAI Modes Usage Examples

Global options for cloudai command:

  • --log-file <path>: specify a file to log output; by default debug.log in the current directory is used. Contains log entries of level DEBUG and higher.

  • --log-level <level>: specify logging level for standard output; default is INFO.

run

This mode runs workloads. It automatically installs prerequisites if they are not met.

cloudai run\
    --system-config conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml\
    --tests-dir conf/common/test\
    --test-scenario conf/common/test_scenario/sleep.toml

dry-run

This mode simulates running experiments without actually executing them. This is useful for verifying configurations and testing experiment setups.

cloudai dry-run\
    --system-config conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml\
    --tests-dir conf/common/test\
    --test-scenario conf/common/test_scenario/sleep.toml

generate-report

This mode generates reports under the scenario directory. It automatically runs as part of the run mode after experiments are completed.

cloudai generate-report\
    --system-config conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml\
    --tests-dir conf/common/test\
    --test-scenario conf/common/test_scenario/sleep.toml\
    --result-dir /path/to/result_directory

install

This mode installs test prerequisites. For more details, refer to the Workloads Requirements Installation guide. It automatically runs as part of the run mode if prerequisites are not met.

cloudai install\
    --system-config conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml\
    --tests-dir conf/common/test\
    --test-scenario conf/common/test_scenario/sleep.toml

uninstall

The opposite to the install mode, this mode removes installed test prerequisites.

cloudai uninstall\
    --system-config conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml\
    --tests-dir conf/common/test\
    --test-scenario conf/common/test_scenario/sleep.toml

list

This mode lists internal components available within CloudAI.

cloudai list <component_type>

verify-configs

This mode verifies the correctness of system, test, and test scenario configuration files.

# verify all at once
cloudai verify-configs conf

# verify a single file
cloudai verify-configs conf/common/system/example_slurm_cluster.toml

# verify all scenarios using specific folder with Test TOMLs
cloudai verify-configs --tests-dir conf/release/spcx/l40s/test conf/release/spcx/l40s/test_scenario

CloudAI

