CloudAI has two reporting levels:

per-test (per each case in a test scenario)

per-scenario (per each test scenario)

All reports are generated after the test scenario is completed as part of the main CloudAI process. For Slurm this means that the login node is used to generate reports.

Per-test reports are linked to a particular workload type (e.g. NcclTest ). All per-test reports are implemented as part of the per_test scenario report and can be enabled or disabled via a single configuration option; see Enable, Disable and Configure Reports.