AIConfigurator
This workload (test_template_name is
Aiconfigurator) runs the AIConfigurator predictor using the installed
aiconfigurator Python package. It is a Standalone workload (no Slurm/Kubernetes/RunAI required).
Each test run produces:
report.json: Predictor output (JSON dict of metrics and metadata)
stdout.txt/
stderr.txt: Predictor logs
run_simple_predictor.sh: Repro script containing the exact executed command (useful for debugging)
Test TOML example (Disaggregated mode):
name = "aiconfigurator_disagg_demo"
description = "Example AIConfigurator disaggregated predictor"
test_template_name = "Aiconfigurator"
[cmd_args]
model_name = "LLAMA3.1_70B"
system = "h200_sxm"
backend = "trtllm"
version = "0.20.0"
isl = 4000
osl = 500
[cmd_args.disagg]
p_tp = 1
p_pp = 1
p_dp = 1
p_bs = 1
p_workers = 1
d_tp = 1
d_pp = 1
d_dp = 1
d_bs = 8
d_workers = 2
prefill_correction_scale = 1.0
decode_correction_scale = 1.0
Test TOML example (Aggregated/IFB mode):
name = "aiconfigurator_agg_demo"
description = "Example AIConfigurator aggregated predictor"
test_template_name = "Aiconfigurator"
[cmd_args]
model_name = "LLAMA3.1_70B"
system = "h200_sxm"
backend = "trtllm"
version = "0.20.0"
isl = 4000
osl = 500
[cmd_args.agg]
batch_size = 8
ctx_tokens = 16
tp = 1
pp = 1
dp = 1
uv run cloudai run --system-config conf/common/system/standalone_system.toml \
--tests-dir conf/experimental/aiconfigurator/test \
--test-scenario conf/experimental/aiconfigurator/test_scenario/aiconfigurator_disagg.toml
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.aiconfigurator.AiconfiguratorCmdArgs(*, python_executable: str = 'python', model_name: str, system: str, backend: str = 'trtllm', version: str = '0.20.0', isl: int | List[int], osl: int | List[int], agg: Agg | None = None, disagg: Disagg | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
Command arguments for Aiconfigurator workload with nested agg/disagg configs.
- python_executable: str
- system: str
- backend: str
- version: str
- isl: int | List[int]
- osl: int | List[int]
- agg: Agg | None
- disagg: Disagg | None
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.aiconfigurator.AiconfiguratorTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: AiconfiguratorCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test object for running Aiconfigurator predictor as a workload.
- cmd_args: AiconfiguratorCmdArgs
- property installables: list[Installable]
Command Generation Strategy (Standalone)
- class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.standalone_command_gen_strategy.AiconfiguratorStandaloneCommandGenStrategy(system: System, test_run: TestRun)[source]
Bases:
CommandGenStrategy
Generate a standalone command that invokes the Aiconfigurator predictor and writes JSON output.
- store_test_run() → None[source]
Store the test run information in output folder.
Only at command generation time, CloudAI has all the information to store the test run.
- gen_exec_command() → str[source]
Generate the execution command for a test based on the given parameters.
- Returns:
The generated execution command.
- Return type:
str
Report Generation Strategy
- class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.report_generation_strategy.AiconfiguratorReportGenerationStrategy(system: System, tr: TestRun)[source]
Bases:
ReportGenerationStrategy
Generate metrics from Aiconfigurator predictor outputs.
- metrics: ClassVar[list[str]] = ['default', 'ttft_ms', 'tpot_ms', 'tokens_per_s_per_gpu', 'tokens_per_s_per_user']
- can_handle_directory() → bool[source]
- generate_report() → None[source]
- get_metric(metric: str) → float[source]