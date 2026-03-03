CloudAI Benchmark Framework
AIConfigurator

This workload (test_template_name is Aiconfigurator) runs the AIConfigurator predictor using the installed aiconfigurator Python package. It is a Standalone workload (no Slurm/Kubernetes/RunAI required).

Outputs

Each test run produces:

  • report.json: Predictor output (JSON dict of metrics and metadata)

  • stdout.txt / stderr.txt: Predictor logs

  • run_simple_predictor.sh: Repro script containing the exact executed command (useful for debugging)

Usage Example

Test TOML example (Disaggregated mode):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name = "aiconfigurator_disagg_demo"
description = "Example AIConfigurator disaggregated predictor"
test_template_name = "Aiconfigurator"

[cmd_args]
model_name = "LLAMA3.1_70B"
system = "h200_sxm"
backend = "trtllm"
version = "0.20.0"
isl = 4000
osl = 500

  [cmd_args.disagg]
  p_tp = 1
  p_pp = 1
  p_dp = 1
  p_bs = 1
  p_workers = 1

  d_tp = 1
  d_pp = 1
  d_dp = 1
  d_bs = 8
  d_workers = 2

  prefill_correction_scale = 1.0
  decode_correction_scale = 1.0

Test TOML example (Aggregated/IFB mode):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name = "aiconfigurator_agg_demo"
description = "Example AIConfigurator aggregated predictor"
test_template_name = "Aiconfigurator"

[cmd_args]
model_name = "LLAMA3.1_70B"
system = "h200_sxm"
backend = "trtllm"
version = "0.20.0"
isl = 4000
osl = 500

  [cmd_args.agg]
  batch_size = 8
  ctx_tokens = 16
  tp = 1
  pp = 1
  dp = 1

Running

Copy
Copied!
            

            
uv run cloudai run --system-config conf/common/system/standalone_system.toml \
   --tests-dir conf/experimental/aiconfigurator/test \
   --test-scenario conf/experimental/aiconfigurator/test_scenario/aiconfigurator_disagg.toml

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.aiconfigurator.AiconfiguratorCmdArgs(*, python_executable: str = 'python', model_name: str, system: str, backend: str = 'trtllm', version: str = '0.20.0', isl: int | List[int], osl: int | List[int], agg: Agg | None = None, disagg: Disagg | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

Command arguments for Aiconfigurator workload with nested agg/disagg configs.

python_executable: str
system: str
backend: str
version: str
isl: int | List[int]
osl: int | List[int]
agg: Agg | None
disagg: Disagg | None

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.aiconfigurator.AiconfiguratorTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: AiconfiguratorCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test object for running Aiconfigurator predictor as a workload.

cmd_args: AiconfiguratorCmdArgs
property installables: list[Installable]

Command Generation Strategy (Standalone)

class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.standalone_command_gen_strategy.AiconfiguratorStandaloneCommandGenStrategy(system: System, test_run: TestRun)[source]

Bases: CommandGenStrategy

Generate a standalone command that invokes the Aiconfigurator predictor and writes JSON output.

store_test_run() → None[source]

Store the test run information in output folder.

Only at command generation time, CloudAI has all the information to store the test run.

gen_exec_command() → str[source]

Generate the execution command for a test based on the given parameters.

Returns:

The generated execution command.

Return type:

str

Report Generation Strategy

class cloudai.workloads.aiconfig.report_generation_strategy.AiconfiguratorReportGenerationStrategy(system: System, tr: TestRun)[source]

Bases: ReportGenerationStrategy

Generate metrics from Aiconfigurator predictor outputs.

metrics: ClassVar[list[str]] = ['default', 'ttft_ms', 'tpot_ms', 'tokens_per_s_per_gpu', 'tokens_per_s_per_user']
can_handle_directory() → bool[source]
generate_report() → None[source]
get_metric(metric: str) → float[source]
