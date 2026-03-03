DeepEP Benchmark
This workload (
test_template_name is
DeepEP) allows users to execute DeepEP (Deep Expert Parallelism) MoE (Mixture of Experts) benchmarks within the CloudAI framework.
DeepEP is a benchmark for measuring the performance of MoE models with distributed expert parallelism. It supports:
Two operation modes: Standard and Low-Latency
Multiple data types: bfloat16 and FP8
Flexible network configurations: With or without NVLink
Configurable model parameters: Experts, tokens, hidden size, top-k
Performance profiling: Kineto profiler support
Test TOML example (Standard Mode):
name = "deepep_standard"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark - Standard Mode"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"
[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
mode = "standard"
tokens = 1024
num_experts = 256
num_topk = 8
hidden_size = 7168
data_type = "bfloat16"
num_warmups = 20
num_iterations = 50
Test TOML example (Low-Latency Mode):
name = "deepep_low_latency"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark - Low Latency Mode"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"
[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
mode = "low_latency"
tokens = 128
num_experts = 256
num_topk = 1
hidden_size = 7168
data_type = "bfloat16"
allow_nvlink_for_low_latency = false
allow_mnnvl = false
Test Scenario example:
name = "deepep-benchmark"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "deepep_standard"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:30:00"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "deepep-benchmark"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:30:00"
name = "deepep_standard"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"
[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
mode = "standard"
tokens = 1024
num_experts = 256
num_topk = 8
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.deepep.deepep.DeepEPCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, mode: Literal['standard', 'low_latency'] = 'standard', tokens: int = 1024, num_experts: int = 256, num_topk: int = 8, hidden_size: int = 7168, data_type: Literal['bfloat16', 'fp8'] = 'bfloat16', allow_nvlink_for_low_latency: bool = False, allow_mnnvl: bool = False, round_scale: bool = False, use_ue8m0: bool = False, num_warmups: int = 20, num_iterations: int = 50, shuffle_columns: bool = False, use_kineto_profiler: bool = False, num_sms: int = 24, num_qps_per_rank: int = 12, config_file_path: str = '/tmp/config.yaml', results_dir: str = '/workspace/dp-benchmark/results', **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
DeepEP benchmark command arguments.
- docker_image_url: str
- mode: Literal['standard', 'low_latency']
- tokens: int
- num_experts: int
- num_topk: int
- data_type: Literal['bfloat16', 'fp8']
- allow_nvlink_for_low_latency: bool
- allow_mnnvl: bool
- round_scale: bool
- use_ue8m0: bool
- num_warmups: int
- num_iterations: int
- shuffle_columns: bool
- use_kineto_profiler: bool
- num_sms: int
- num_qps_per_rank: int
- config_file_path: str
- results_dir: str
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.deepep.deepep.DeepEPTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: DeepEPCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test object for DeepEP MoE benchmark.
- cmd_args: DeepEPCmdArgs
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property installables: list[Installable]
- property cmd_args_dict: dict
Return command arguments as dict, excluding CloudAI-specific fields.