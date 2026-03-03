Workloads Documentation
This section contains automatically generated documentation for all CloudAI workloads. Each workload provides specific functionality for running different types of tests and benchmarks.
Test
Slurm
Kubernetes
RunAI
Standalone
|AIConfigurator
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|AI Dynamo
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Bash Command
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Chakra Replay
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|DDLB
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|DeepEP Benchmark
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|JaxToolbox workloads (DEPRECATED)
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|MegatronRun
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|MegatronBridge
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|NCCL
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|NeMo v1.0 aka NemoLauncher (DEPRECATED)
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Nemo Run
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|NIXL Bench
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|NIXL KVBench
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|NIXL CTPerf
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Sleep
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Slurm Container
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Triton Inference
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|UCC
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
To add documentation for a new workload:
Add docstrings to your Python classes and methods.
Create a reStructuredText file in
doc/workloads/(e.g.,
my_workload.rst).
Add it to the table above.
The documentation will be automatically generated during the build process.
