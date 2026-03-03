JaxToolbox workloads (DEPRECATED)

Begin by reading the error messages printed by CloudAI. We strive to make our error messages clear and informative, so they are a good starting point for troubleshooting

Review profile_stderr.txt: JaxToolbox operates in two stages: the profiling phase and the actual run phase. We follow the PGLE workflow as described in the PGLE workflow documentation. All stderr and stdout messages from the profiling phase are stored in profile_stderr.txt . If the profiling stage fails, you should find relevant error messages in this file. Attempt to understand the cause of the error from these messages.