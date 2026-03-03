name = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b" description = "Megatron-Bridge run via CloudAI SlurmSystem for Qwen3 30B A3B" test_template_name = "MegatronBridge" [cmd_args] # Container can be an NGC/enroot URL (nvcr.io#...) or a local .sqsh path. container_image = "nvcr.io#nvidia/nemo:25.11.01" model_name = "qwen3" model_size = "30b_a3b" task = "pretrain" domain = "llm" compute_dtype = "fp8_mx" hf_token = "hf_xxx"