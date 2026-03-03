NeMo v1.0 aka NemoLauncher (DEPRECATED)

This section describes how users can download the NeMo datasets on the server. The install mode of CloudAI handles the installation of all test prerequisites, but downloading and installing datasets is not the responsibility of the install mode. This is because any large datasets should be installed globally by the administrator and shared with multiple users, even if a user does not use CloudAI.

For CloudAI users, we provide a detailed guide about downloading and installing the NeMo datasets in this section. By default, the NeMo launcher uses mock datasets for testing purposes. If you want to run tests using real datasets, you must download the datasets and update the test .toml files accordingly to locate the datasets and provide appropriate prefixes.

To understand the datasets available in the NeMo framework, you can refer to the Data Preparation section of the document. According to the document, you can download and use the Pile dataset. The document also provides detailed instructions on how to download these datasets for various platforms.

Let’s assume that we have a Slurm cluster.

You can download the datasets with the following command:

Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/NeMo-Framework-Launcher.git $ cd NeMo-Framework-Launcher $ python3 launcher_scripts/main.py \ container=nvcr.io/ea-bignlp/ga-participants/nemofw-training:23.11\ stages=["data_preparation"]\ launcher_scripts_path=$PWD/launcher_scripts\ base_results_dir=$PWD/result\ env_vars.TRANSFORMERS_OFFLINE=0\ data_dir=directory_path_to_download_dataset\ data_preparation.run.time_limit="96:00:00"

Once you submit a NeMo job with the data preparation stage, you should be able to find data downloading jobs with the squeue command. If this command does not work, please review the log files under $PWD/result . If you want to download the full Pile dataset, you should have at least 1TB of space in the directory to download the dataset because the Pile dataset size is 800GB. By default, NeMo will look at the configuration file under conf/config.yaml :

Copy Copied! defaults: - data_preparation: baichuan2/download_baichuan2_pile stages: - data_preparation

As the data preparation field points to baichuan2/download_baichuan2_pile , it will read the YAML file:

Copy Copied! run: name: download_baichuan2_pile results_dir: ${base_results_dir}/${.name} time_limit: "4:00:00" dependency: "singleton" node_array_size: 30 array: ${..file_numbers} bcp_preproc_npernode: 2 # 2 should be safe to use and x2 times faster. dataset: pile download_the_pile: True # Whether to download the pile dataset from the internet. the_pile_url: "https://huggingface.co/datasets/monology/pile-uncopyrighted/resolve/main/train/" # Source URL to download The Pile dataset from. file_numbers: "0-29" # The pile dataset consists of 30 files (0-29), choose which ones to download. preprocess_data: True # True to preprocess the data from a jsonl file, False otherwise. download_tokenizer_url: "https://huggingface.co/baichuan-inc/Baichuan2-7B-Base/blob/main/tokenizer.model" tokenizer_typzer_library: "sentencepiece" tokenizer_save_dir: ${data_dir}/baichuan2 tokenizer_model: ${.tokenizer_save_dir}/baichuan2_tokenizer.model rm_downloaded: False # Extract script will remove downloaded zst after extraction rm_extracted: False # Preprocess script will remove extracted files after preproc.