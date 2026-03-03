NIXL KVBench
This workload (test_template_name is
NIXLKVBench) runs NIXL KV-cache benchmarking for key-value store performance testing.
Test TOML example:
name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"
[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
model = "./examples/model_deepseek_r1.yaml"
model_config = "./examples/block-tp1-pp16.yaml"
backend = "POSIX"
num_requests = 1
source = "file"
num_iter = 16
page_size = 256
filepath = "/data"
Test Scenario example:
name = "nixl-kvbench-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
test_name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "nixl-kvbench-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"
[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
backend = "UCX"
source = "memory"
op_type = "READ"
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs(*, command: Literal['profile'] = 'profile', etcd_path: str = 'etcd', wait_etcd_for: int = 60, docker_image_url: str, kvbench_script: str = '/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py', python_executable: str = 'python', model_cfg: str | list[str] | None = None, backend: str | list[str] | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
Command line arguments for NIXLKVBench.
- command: Literal['profile']
- etcd_path: str
- wait_etcd_for: int
- docker_image_url: str
- kvbench_script: str
- python_executable: str
- backend: str | list[str] | None
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test definition for NIXLKVBench.
- cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property installables: list[Installable]
- property cmd_args_dict: dict[str, str | list[str]]
- was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]