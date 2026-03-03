CloudAI Benchmark Framework
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  CloudAI Benchmark Framework  NIXL KVBench

NIXL KVBench

This workload (test_template_name is NIXLKVBench) runs NIXL KV-cache benchmarking for key-value store performance testing.

Usage Examples

Test TOML example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
model = "./examples/model_deepseek_r1.yaml"
model_config = "./examples/block-tp1-pp16.yaml"
backend = "POSIX"
num_requests = 1
source = "file"
num_iter = 16
page_size = 256
filepath = "/data"

Test Scenario example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name = "nixl-kvbench-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

test_name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"

Test-in-Scenario example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
name = "nixl-kvbench-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
  backend = "UCX"
  source = "memory"
  op_type = "READ"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs(*, command: Literal['profile'] = 'profile', etcd_path: str = 'etcd', wait_etcd_for: int = 60, docker_image_url: str, kvbench_script: str = '/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py', python_executable: str = 'python', model_cfg: str | list[str] | None = None, backend: str | list[str] | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

Command line arguments for NIXLKVBench.

command: Literal['profile']
etcd_path: str
wait_etcd_for: int
docker_image_url: str
kvbench_script: str
python_executable: str
backend: str | list[str] | None

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test definition for NIXLKVBench.

cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs
property docker_image: DockerImage
property installables: list[Installable]
property cmd_args_dict: dict[str, str | list[str]]
was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]
Previous NIXL Bench
Next NIXL CTPerf
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. Last updated on Mar 3, 2026
content here