name = "nixl-kvbench-test" [[Tests]] id = "kvbench.1" num_nodes = 1 time_limit = "00:10:00" name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test" description = "Example NIXL KVBench test" test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench" [Tests.cmd_args] docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>" backend = "UCX" source = "memory" op_type = "READ"