Workloads Requirements Installation

First, make sure you have access to the Docker repository. Follow the following steps:

Sign In: Go to NGC signin and sign in with your credentials. Generate API Key: On the top right corner, click on the dropdown menu next to your profile

Select “Setup”

In the “Setup” section, find “Keys/Secrets”

Click “Generate API Key” and confirm when prompted. A new API key will be presented

Note: Save this API key locally as you will not be able to view it again on NGC

Next, set up your enroot credentials. Ensure you have the correct credentials under ~/.config/enroot/.credentials :

Copy Copied! machine nvcr.io login $oauthtoken password <api-key>