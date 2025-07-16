Reference Integrity Manifest
Each CoMID in the CoRIM provides reference measurements for a device. During attestation, SPDM measurements provided by RoT firmware are authenticated against the reference manifest.
The reference manifest only includes entries for measurements that affect the security of the device. The following table lists SPDM measurements included in the reference manifest for supporting NVIDIA NICs and DPUs. The Type and Size fields reflect values of DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType and DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize for the SPDM measurement block.
The following table presents ConnectX-7 CoRIM files along with the relevant firmware image are accessible in the firmware download page.
IDX
Measurement
Value
Description
Notes
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
0x83 = Raw bitstream, FW Config
Measurement Block Version
The goal is to ensure that definition of measurement block can be changed/updated gracefully.
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned integer, little endian
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
0x01 = Hash, mutable FW
ConnectX M1 – boot level 1 firmware
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
0x01 = Hash, mutable FW
ConnectX M2 – boot level 2 firmware
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
0x01 = Hash, mutable FW
ConnectX M3 – boot level 3 firmware
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
0x01 = Hash, mutable FW
ConnectX M4 – boot level 4 firmware
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
Information for BlueField-3 will be added in a future version.