This feature enables out-of-box support for all datatypes and reduction operations for UCC collectives for GPUs.

Supported datatypes: float32, float64, float32_complex, float64_complex, unsinged and signed int8, int16, int32, int64.

Supported reduction operations: sum, prod, avg, min, max, and, bitwise and, or, bitwise or, xor, bitwise xor.