Access to Hardware Devices

The table below lists the NVIDIA® devices supported by mstflint, the supporting tools, and the access methods to these devices.

Device Type

Product Name

HW Access Method

PCI

I2C

In-Band

NVIDIA Driver

IB/ETH Network Adapter

NVIDIA ConnectX-8

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-4

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-5

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

V

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

V

V

V

NVIDIA BlueField-2

V

V

V

NVIDIA BlueField-3

V

V

V

Ethernet Adapter (NIC)

NVIDIA ConnectX-8

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

V

V

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

V

V

NVIDIA BlueField-2

V

V

Switch

NVIDIA Switch-IB®

V1

V

V

NVIDIA Switch-IB 2

V1

V

V

NVIDIA Spectrum™

V

V

NVIDIA Spectrum-2

V

V

NVIDIA Spectrum-3

V

V

NVIDIA Quantum

V

V

V

GPU

NVIDIA Blackwell

V

Note. V1 indicates managed switch products only.V2 In-band capability is only available for mstflint if mstflint is compiled with DOCA-Host driver. mstflint tools access NVIDIA devices via the PCI Express interface, via a USB to I2C adapter (P/N: MTUSB-1), or via vendor-specific MADs over the InfiniBand fabric (In-Band).

Note

In-Band device access requires the local IB port to be in the ACTIVE state and connected to an IB fabric.

All mstflint tools address the target hardware device using a PCI device. To list all available PCI devices, use the “lspci” command.

To see the NVIDIA PCI devices, run “lspci | grep –I “Mellanox””.

Ex:

# lspci | grep -i "Mellanox"
15:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-4]
1a:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX-4 Lx]
1a:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX-4 Lx]

Local PCI devices may also be accessed using device aliases. Supported aliases are:

  • PCI device “bus:dev.fn” (e.g. 03:00.0 (BDF format))

  • OFED RDMA device (e.g. mlx4_0)

  • Network interface with “net-” prefix, (e.g. net-eth2”)

GPU Access

Requirements:

NVML installed on the system. (for more information see https://developer.nvidia.com/management-library-nvml)

Compilation:

To compile mstflint with NVML support, use automake’s “configure” script flag “--enable-nvml”. This flag will attempt compilation using NVML’s SDK and will enforce the compilation requirements by checking if the following files are available on the system:

Discovery:

To discover available GPU devices on the system, Nvidia System Management Interface (nvidia-smi) tool can be used. (For more information, please see https://developer.nvidia.com/system-management-interface)

Executing a Tool:

After discovering and reviewing all GPU devices on the system, execute any mstflint tool that supports GPU devices using the nvidia file descriptor (/dev/nvidiaX) as the “device” argument.

For example, running mstresourcedump on the GPU:

mstresourcedump query -d /dev/nvidia2

Cable Access:

Burning 3rd party cables via CDB flow is supported as of version 4.33.0.

To get access to cable discovery install mstflint with --enables-cables flag config.

Using repo:

./autogen.sh
./configure --enable-cables
make && make install

Using tarball:

Deb: export DEB_CONFIGURE_EXTRA_FLAGS="--enable-cables"
rpm: rpmbuild -ba --define 'enable-cables 1' mstflint.spec

Discovery:

  • Run "mstcable_discovery" tool

  • Cables can be seen using "mstdevices_info -v"

FW Burn:

  • mstflint -d <dev> -i <image> --activate b

VFIO Access:

The purpose of this access is to work in a Kernel lockdown mode, since user space access to the Kernel is not allowed in that environment.

To use it:

  1. Load the VFIO driver by running: modprobe vfio.

  2. Access the device using its DBDF.
