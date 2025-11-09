Access to Hardware Devices
The table below lists the NVIDIA® devices supported by mstflint, the supporting tools, and the access methods to these devices.
Device Type
Product Name
HW Access Method
PCI
I2C
In-Band
NVIDIA Driver
IB/ETH Network Adapter
NVIDIA ConnectX-8
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-4
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-5
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
V
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
V
V
V
NVIDIA BlueField-2
V
V
V
NVIDIA BlueField-3
V
V
V
Ethernet Adapter (NIC)
NVIDIA ConnectX-8
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
V
V
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
V
V
NVIDIA BlueField-2
V
V
Switch
NVIDIA Switch-IB®
V1
V
V
NVIDIA Switch-IB 2
V1
V
V
NVIDIA Spectrum™
V
V
NVIDIA Spectrum-2
V
V
NVIDIA Spectrum-3
V
V
NVIDIA Quantum
V
V
V
GPU
NVIDIA Blackwell
V
Note. V1 indicates managed switch products only.V2 In-band capability is only available for mstflint if mstflint is compiled with DOCA-Host driver. mstflint tools access NVIDIA devices via the PCI Express interface, via a USB to I2C adapter (P/N: MTUSB-1), or via vendor-specific MADs over the InfiniBand fabric (In-Band).
In-Band device access requires the local IB port to be in the ACTIVE state and connected to an IB fabric.
All mstflint tools address the target hardware device using a PCI device. To list all available PCI devices, use the “lspci” command.
To see the NVIDIA PCI devices, run “lspci | grep –I “Mellanox””.
Ex:
# lspci | grep -i
"Mellanox"
15:
00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4]
1a:
00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX-
4 Lx]
1a:
00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX-
4 Lx]
Local PCI devices may also be accessed using device aliases. Supported aliases are:
PCI device “bus:dev.fn” (e.g. 03:00.0 (BDF format))
OFED RDMA device (e.g. mlx4_0)
Network interface with “net-” prefix, (e.g. net-eth2”)
Requirements:
NVML installed on the system. (for more information see https://developer.nvidia.com/management-library-nvml)
Compilation:
To compile mstflint with NVML support, use automake’s “configure” script flag “--enable-nvml”. This flag will attempt compilation using NVML’s SDK and will enforce the compilation requirements by checking if the following files are available on the system:
nvml.h
Discovery:
To discover available GPU devices on the system, Nvidia System Management Interface (nvidia-smi) tool can be used. (For more information, please see https://developer.nvidia.com/system-management-interface)
Executing a Tool:
After discovering and reviewing all GPU devices on the system, execute any mstflint tool that supports GPU devices using the nvidia file descriptor (/dev/nvidiaX) as the “device” argument.
For example, running mstresourcedump on the GPU:
mstresourcedump query -d /dev/nvidia2
Cable Access:
Burning 3rd party cables via CDB flow is supported as of version 4.33.0.
To get access to cable discovery install mstflint with
--enables-cables flag config.
Using repo:
./autogen.sh
./configure --enable-cables
make && make install
Using tarball:
Deb: export DEB_CONFIGURE_EXTRA_FLAGS=
"--enable-cables"
rpm: rpmbuild -ba --define
'enable-cables 1' mstflint.spec
Discovery:
Run "mstcable_discovery" tool
Cables can be seen using "mstdevices_info -v"
FW Burn:
mstflint -d <dev> -i <image> --activate b
VFIO Access:
The purpose of this access is to work in a Kernel lockdown mode, since user space access to the Kernel is not allowed in that environment.
To use it:
Load the VFIO driver by running:
modprobe vfio.
Access the device using its DBDF.