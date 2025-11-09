Access to Hardware Devices

The table below lists the NVIDIA® devices supported by mstflint, the supporting tools, and the access methods to these devices.

Device Type Product Name HW Access Method PCI I2C In-Band NVIDIA Driver IB/ETH Network Adapter NVIDIA ConnectX-8 V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-4 V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-5 V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-6 V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx V V V NVIDIA ConnectX-7 V V V NVIDIA BlueField-2 V V V NVIDIA BlueField-3 V V V Ethernet Adapter (NIC) NVIDIA ConnectX-8 V V NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx V V NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx V V NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx V V NVIDIA ConnectX-7 V V NVIDIA BlueField-2 V V Switch NVIDIA Switch-IB® V1 V V NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 V1 V V NVIDIA Spectrum™ V V NVIDIA Spectrum-2 V V NVIDIA Spectrum-3 V V NVIDIA Quantum V V V GPU NVIDIA Blackwell V

Note. V1 indicates managed switch products only.V2 In-band capability is only available for mstflint if mstflint is compiled with DOCA-Host driver. mstflint tools access NVIDIA devices via the PCI Express interface, via a USB to I2C adapter (P/N: MTUSB-1), or via vendor-specific MADs over the InfiniBand fabric (In-Band).

Note In-Band device access requires the local IB port to be in the ACTIVE state and connected to an IB fabric.

All mstflint tools address the target hardware device using a PCI device. To list all available PCI devices, use the “lspci” command.

To see the NVIDIA PCI devices, run “lspci | grep –I “Mellanox””.

Ex:

Copy Copied! # lspci | grep -i "Mellanox" 15 : 00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX- 4 ] 1a: 00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX- 4 Lx] 1a: 00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27710 Family [ConnectX- 4 Lx]

Local PCI devices may also be accessed using device aliases. Supported aliases are: