Burning/Querying a Component in mstflint
Clock Synchronizer Images
The mstflint utility enables the user to burn the Clock Synchronizer firmware from a binary image.
# mstflint --device <
41:
00.0> --image <clock synchronizer image> burn
Where:
-d|--device
41:00.0
-i|--image
Specified component firmwarew image file to use.
Clock Synchronizer Images
To query the Clock Synchronizer image on a device, use the following command line:
# mstflint --device <
41:
00.0> --component_type sync_clock query_components
To query the Clock Synchronizer image in a file, use the following command line:
# mstflint --image <image file> query