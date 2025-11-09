MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
Dependencies

Optional Features:

Configure Flag

Description

Dependencies

Additional Tools Installed

Default State

disable-option-checking

Ignore unrecognized --enable/–with options

disable-FEATURE

Do not include FEATURE (Same as --enable-FEATURE=no)

enable-FEATURE[=ARG]

Include FEATURE[ARG=yes/no]

enable-slient-rules

Less verbose build output

enable-dependency-tracking

Do not reject slow dependency extractors

disable-dependency-tracking

Speed up one-time build

enable-fast-install[=ARGS]

Optimize for fast installation

enable

enable-shared[=ARGS]

Build shared libraries

enable

enable-static[=ARGS]

Build static libraries

enable

disable-libtool-lock

Avoid locking (Might break parallel builds)

enable-dc

Enables the "dc" command in mstflint

zlib

enabled

enable-fw-mgr

Enable compilation of the mstfwmanager tool

curl, zlib, lzma, libxml2

mstarchive, mstfwmanager

disabled

enable-adb-generic-tools

Enable compilation of tools dependent on ADABE

expat

mstlink, mstreg

disabled

enable-xml2

Enable features dependent on libxml12

libxml2, xml2

disabled

enable-inband

Enable inband access

libibmad

enable-nvml

Enable GPU device access using NVML library

libnvidia-ml.so

enable-cs

Enable the "checksum" command in mstflint

Openssl >= 1.0.2K

disabled

enable-dpa

Enable compilation of the mstdpa tool

disabled

enable-cables

Enable cables access

enable-vfio

Enable VFIO Driver access

VFIO Driver

enable-rdmem

Enable resource-dump memory mode

rdma-core

enable-i2c

Enable i2c interface

enable-openssl

Disable features dependent on the openssl library

openssl

enable-all-static

Enable the creation of static executables

disabled
