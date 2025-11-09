Dependencies
disable-option-checking
Ignore unrecognized --enable/–with options
disable-FEATURE
Do not include FEATURE (Same as --enable-FEATURE=no)
enable-FEATURE[=ARG]
Include FEATURE[ARG=yes/no]
enable-slient-rules
Less verbose build output
enable-dependency-tracking
Do not reject slow dependency extractors
disable-dependency-tracking
Speed up one-time build
enable-fast-install[=ARGS]
Optimize for fast installation
enable-shared[=ARGS]
Build shared libraries
enable-static[=ARGS]
Build static libraries
disable-libtool-lock
Avoid locking (Might break parallel builds)
enable-dc
Enables the "dc" command in mstflint
zlib
enabled
enable-fw-mgr
Enable compilation of the mstfwmanager tool
curl, zlib, lzma, libxml2
mstarchive, mstfwmanager
disabled
enable-adb-generic-tools
Enable compilation of tools dependent on ADABE
expat
mstlink, mstreg
disabled
enable-xml2
Enable features dependent on libxml12
libxml2, xml2
disabled
enable-inband
Enable inband access
libibmad
enable-nvml
Enable GPU device access using NVML library
libnvidia-ml.so
enable-cs
Enable the "checksum" command in mstflint
Openssl >= 1.0.2K
disabled
enable-dpa
Enable compilation of the mstdpa tool
disabled
enable-cables
Enable cables access
enable-vfio
Enable VFIO Driver access
VFIO Driver
enable-rdmem
Enable resource-dump memory mode
rdma-core
enable-i2c
Enable i2c interface
enable-openssl
Disable features dependent on the openssl library
openssl
enable-all-static
Enable the creation of static executables
disabled