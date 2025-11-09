MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
Examples of mstconfig Usage

Querying the Device Configuration

To query the device’s configuration, use the following command line:

# mstconfig -d <device> query

ConnectX-3 Example:

# mstconfig -d 81:00.0 q
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        ConnectX8           
Name:               900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description:        NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:             81:00.0             
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot
        MODULE_SPLIT_M0                             Array[0..15]        
 RO     ADVANCED_TESTABILITY                        False(0)            
        LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64                          False(0)            
        AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64                        False(0)            
        CRYPTO_POLICY                               UNRESTRICTED(1)     
        CUSTOMIZATION_NUMBER                        Array[0..15]        
        DPA_AUTHENTICATION                          False(0)            
        PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT               16

Note

N/A means that the device default configuration is set.

Note

For Array type parameters, the query command will not show a value for it. It will only show you the word "Array" and the range of the array.

  • For example: HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS Array[0..7]

  • To query the fifth element in the array, run: mstconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]

  • To specify a range: mstconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]

  • To set the fifth element in the array, run: mstconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]=3

  • Or you can set value for more than one element: mstconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]=3

ConnectX-4 Lx Example:

# mstconfig -d 81:00.0 --enable_verbosity q
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        ConnectX8           
Name:               900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description:        NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:             81:00.0             
 
Configurations:                                          Default             Current         Next Boot
        MODULE_SPLIT_M0                             Array[0..15]         Array[0..15]         Array[0..15]        
 RO     ADVANCED_TESTABILITY                        False(0)             False(0)             False(0)            
        LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64                          False(0)             False(0)             False(0)            
        AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64                        False(0)             False(0)             False(0)   
The '*' shows parameters with next value different from default/current value.
 
The 'RO' shows parameters which are for read only and cannot be changed

Setting Device Configuration

To set the device configuration, use the following command line:

# mstconfig -d <device> set [Parameters....]

Example:

# mstconfig -d 81:00.0 set ATS_ENABLED=True SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD=8
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        ConnectX8           
Name:               900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description:        NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:             81:00.0             
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot       New
        ATS_ENABLED                                 False(0)             True(1)             
        SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD                         10                   8                   
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Resetting Device Configuration to Default

To reset the device configuration to default, use the following command line:

# mstconfig -d <device> reset

Example:

# mstconfig -d 81:00.0 reset
 
 Reset configuration for device 81:00.0? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.
 
>mstconfig -d 81:00.0 query
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        ConnectX8           
Name:               900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description:        NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:             81:00.0             
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot
        MODULE_SPLIT_M0                             Array[0..15]        
 RO     ADVANCED_TESTABILITY                        False(0)            
        LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64                          False(0)            
        AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64                        False(0)            
        CRYPTO_POLICY                               UNRESTRICTED(1)     
        CUSTOMIZATION_NUMBER                        Array[0..15]        
        DPA_AUTHENTICATION                          False(0)            
        PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT               16

Setting Missing Parameters with Default Values

Set of commands that will fill any missing parameters with default values. If the final configurations matches the current, no set will be done.

# mstconfig -d <device> --with_default set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False

Example:

# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --with_default  set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False
Found a difference, first difference on the list is VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX from val 0 to 2
continue to reset and set 
 
 Apply reset and set? (y/n) [n] : y
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        BlueField3          
Name:               900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description:        Nvidia BlueField-3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device:             /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot       New
        BOOT_LACP_DIS                               True(1)              False(0)            
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Configuring Per-Host TLV Parameters: Host ID and PF Index

Used to define the target host and physical function for Class 3 Per-Host TLV operations.

# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id 1 --pf_index 1 set ROCE_CONTROL=2

Example:

# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id 1 --pf_index 1 set ROCE_CONTROL=2 
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        BlueField3          
Name:               900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description:        Nvidia BlueField-3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device:             /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot       New
        ROCE_CONTROL                                ROCE_ENABLE(2)       ROCE_ENABLE(2)      
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

