Examples of mstconfig Usage
To query the device’s configuration, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> query
ConnectX-3 Example:
# mstconfig -d
81:
00.0 q
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX8
Name:
900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (
default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe
6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:
81:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot
MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[
0..
15]
RO ADVANCED_TESTABILITY False(
0)
LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 False(
0)
AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64 False(
0)
CRYPTO_POLICY UNRESTRICTED(
1)
CUSTOMIZATION_NUMBER Array[
0..
15]
DPA_AUTHENTICATION False(
0)
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT
16
N/A means that the device default configuration is set.
For Array type parameters, the query command will not show a value for it. It will only show you the word "Array" and the range of the array.
For example: HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS Array[0..7]
To query the fifth element in the array, run: mstconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]
To specify a range: mstconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]
To set the fifth element in the array, run: mstconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]=3
Or you can set value for more than one element: mstconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]=3
ConnectX-4 Lx Example:
# mstconfig -d
81:
00.0 --enable_verbosity q
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX8
Name:
900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (
default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe
6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:
81:
00.0
Configurations: Default Current Next Boot
MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[
0..
15] Array[
0..
15] Array[
0..
15]
RO ADVANCED_TESTABILITY False(
0) False(
0) False(
0)
LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 False(
0) False(
0) False(
0)
AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64 False(
0) False(
0) False(
0)
The
'*' shows parameters with next value different from
default/current value.
The
'RO' shows parameters which are
for read only and cannot be changed
To set the device configuration, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [Parameters....]
Example:
# mstconfig -d
81:
00.0 set ATS_ENABLED=True SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD=
8
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX8
Name:
900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (
default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe
6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:
81:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
ATS_ENABLED False(
0) True(
1)
SAFE_MODE_THRESHOLD
10
8
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
To reset the device configuration to default, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> reset
Example:
# mstconfig -d
81:
00.0 reset
Reset configuration
for device
81:
00.0? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
>mstconfig -d
81:
00.0 query
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX8
Name:
900-9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-
8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB (
default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe
6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN
Device:
81:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot
MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[
0..
15]
RO ADVANCED_TESTABILITY False(
0)
LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 False(
0)
AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64 False(
0)
CRYPTO_POLICY UNRESTRICTED(
1)
CUSTOMIZATION_NUMBER Array[
0..
15]
DPA_AUTHENTICATION False(
0)
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT
16
Set of commands that will fill any missing parameters with default values. If the final configurations matches the current, no set will be done.
# mstconfig -d <device> --with_default set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False
Example:
# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --with_default set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False
Found a difference, first difference on the list is VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX from val
0 to
2
continue to reset and set
Apply reset and set? (y/n) [n] : y
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: BlueField3
Name:
900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description: Nvidia BlueField-
3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.
0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device: /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
Configurations: Next Boot New
BOOT_LACP_DIS True(
1) False(
0)
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Used to define the target host and physical function for Class 3 Per-Host TLV operations.
# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id
1 --pf_index
1 set ROCE_CONTROL=
2
Example:
# mstconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id
1 --pf_index
1 set ROCE_CONTROL=
2
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: BlueField3
Name:
900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description: Nvidia BlueField-
3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.
0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device: /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
Configurations: Next Boot New
ROCE_CONTROL ROCE_ENABLE(
2) ROCE_ENABLE(
2)
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.