Examples of mstconfig Usage

# mstconfig -d 81 : 00.0 --enable_verbosity q Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: ConnectX8 Name: 900 -9X81E-00EX-STQ_Ax Description: NVIDIA ConnectX- 8 C8180; HHHL Adapter Card; XDR IB ( default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 6.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enable; Secure Boot Disable; IPN Device: 81 : 00.0 Configurations: Default Current Next Boot MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[ 0 .. 15 ] Array[ 0 .. 15 ] Array[ 0 .. 15 ] RO ADVANCED_TESTABILITY False( 0 ) False( 0 ) False( 0 ) LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 False( 0 ) False( 0 ) False( 0 ) AES_XTS_TWEAK_INC_64 False( 0 ) False( 0 ) False( 0 ) The '*' shows parameters with next value different from default /current value. The 'RO' shows parameters which are for read only and cannot be changed