MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
General Information

Package Tools

The following is a list of the available tools in the package, together with a brief description of each tool. The tools apply to single switch systems or adapter cards.

Note

Please note that running MSTFLINT tools in parallel or simultaneously on the same device is not supported and might cause unexpected behavior.

The mstflint tools do not provide cluster wide functionality.

Category

Tool

Description

Operating System

Firmware Update and Configuration

mstflint

This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file.

Linux FreeBSD

mstconfig

Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware.

Linux FreeBSD

mstfwmanager

The mstwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality.

Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup.

Linux FreeBSD

mstarchive

The mstarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.

Linux FreeBSD

Debug and Diagnostics Utilities

mstregdump

Dumps device internal configuration data.

Linux FreeBSD

mstmcra

Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space

Linux FreeBSD

mstvpd

Reads PCI device VPD

Linux FreeBSD

mstfwreset

Load Firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices.(5th generation devices)

Linux FreeBSD

mstfwtrace

Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices. This tool supports secure firmware flow only.

Linux FreeBSD

mstreg

Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register.

Linux FreeBSD

mstlink

Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.

Linux FreeBSD

mstresourcedump

Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware.

Linux

mstresourceparse

Parses and prints data segments content.

Linux

Detailed installation instructions along with complete descriptions of the various tools in the package can be found in the Firmware Tools User Manual.
