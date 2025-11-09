General Information

The following is a list of the available tools in the package, together with a brief description of each tool. The tools apply to single switch systems or adapter cards.

Note Please note that running MSTFLINT tools in parallel or simultaneously on the same device is not supported and might cause unexpected behavior.

The mstflint tools do not provide cluster wide functionality.

Category Tool Description Operating System Firmware Update and Configuration mstflint This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file. Linux FreeBSD mstconfig Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware. Linux FreeBSD mstfwmanager The mstwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality. Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup. Linux FreeBSD mstarchive The mstarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards. Linux FreeBSD Debug and Diagnostics Utilities mstregdump Dumps device internal configuration data. Linux FreeBSD mstmcra Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space Linux FreeBSD mstvpd Reads PCI device VPD Linux FreeBSD mstfwreset Load Firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices.(5th generation devices) Linux FreeBSD mstfwtrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices. This tool supports secure firmware flow only. Linux FreeBSD mstreg Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register. Linux FreeBSD mstlink Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. Linux FreeBSD mstresourcedump Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. Linux mstresourceparse Parses and prints data segments content. Linux

Detailed installation instructions along with complete descriptions of the various tools in the package can be found in the Firmware Tools User Manual.