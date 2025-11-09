mstarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
The mstarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the MFA2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.

mstarchive accepts the following attributes as its input:

  • --bins-dir - The path to a folder with the binary files that will be included in the MFA2 file

  • --version - The MFA2 file’s version

  • --out-file - The output of the mstarchive file (MFA2 file)

  • -m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file - MFA2 file to parse

Example:

mstarchive --bins-dir /full/path/to/bin/directory/ --version 1.1.1 --out-file out.mfa2 mstarchive --mfa2-file out.mfa2
Creation Time  : 2019-09-18 08:35:43
Devices 2
PSID    : <…>
Num of Images   1
Index   0
Version : 10.16.1200
Date   : 2019-09-18 08:35:43 PSID   : <…>
Num of Images   1
Index   1
Version : 10.16.1200
Date    : 2019-09-18 08:35:43

mstarchive Synopsis

[--help] [--version version] [--out-file out_file] [--bins-dir bins_dir] [-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file]

where:

--help

Shows the help message and exit

--version version

MFA2’s version in the following format: x.x.x

--out-file out_file

The output file

-bins-dir bins_dir

The directory with the binaries files

-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file

Mfa2 file to parse

Info

The .mfa2 file can be used with ethtool to burn adapter cards firmware. The procedure is described in mstflint - Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File section.
