mstconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool
The mstconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset.
By default, mstconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot.
For 5th generation devices, it is also possible to query the default configurations and the configurations that are used by the current running firmware.
DOCA_OFED/UP-Stream driver to be installed and enabled
Access to the device through BDF format
Supported devices:
Adapter cards: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex/BlueField®/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/ConnectX-8
Switches: Switch-IB/Switch-IB 2/Spectrum™/Spectrum-2/Spectrum-3/Spectrum-4/Spectrum-5/Quantum/Quantum-2/Quantum-3
Changing device configurations enabled
For changes after a successful configuration to take effect, reboot the system.
# mstconfig [Options] <commands> [Parameters]
where:
-d|--dev <device>
Perform operation for a specified MST device
-b|--db <filename>
Use a specific database file
-f|--file <conf_file>
Raw configuration file
-h|--help
Display help message
-v|--version
Display version info
-e|--enable_verbosity
Show default and current configurations
-j|--json_format <file>
Save the query output to file in JSON format, only usable with Query command
-y|--yes
Answer yes in prompt
--with_default
set command will fill any missing parameters with default values. If the final configurations matches the current, no set will be done
-a|--all_attrs
Show all attributes in the XML template.
--host_id
Specify host id for Per-Host TLV (class 3)
--pf_index
Specify PF index for Per-Host TLV (class 3)
-p|--private_key
pem file for private key
-u|--key_uuid
Keypair uuid
-t|--device_type <switch/hca>
Specify the device type
-tkn|--token_type
Specify token type
clear_semaphore
Clear the tool semaphore
i[show_confs]
Display information about all configurations
q[uery]
Query supported configurations
r[eset]
Reset all configurations to their default value
s[et]
Set configurations to a specific device
set_raw
Set raw configuration file.(only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx)
get_raw
Gets raw configuration file (5th generation/Group II devices only)
backup
Backup configurations to a file (only Connect-IB/ConnectX-4/Lx). Use set_raw command to restore file.
gen_tlvs_file
Generate List of all TLVs. TLVs output file name must be specified. (*)
g[en_xml_template]
Generate XML template. TLVs input file name and XML output file name must be specified. (*)
xml2raw
Generate binary configuration dump file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
raw2xml
Generate configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
xml2bin
Apply a configuration file, that was created with create_conf command. bin input file name must be specified. (*)
create_conf
Generate Configuration file from XML file. XML input file name and bin output file name must be specified. (*)
apply
Apply a Configuration file. bin input file name must be specified. (*)
challenge_request
Send a token challenge request to the device. Token type must be specified
token_supported
Query which tokens are supported
query_token_session
Query the status of a token session
end_token_session
End an active token session