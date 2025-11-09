mstflint - Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File
In order to flash the firmware on the device using ethtool, you need to prepare a .mfa2 firmware file using the mstarchive tool - see mstarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool. Note that mstarchive requires installing mstflint with
--enable-fw-mgr option.
To perform firmware upgrade using ethtool/devlink, follow the steps below:
Run the mstarchive tool to generate the .mfa2 file (the following example assumes MFA2 v1.1.1).
# mstarchive -v
1.1.
1--bins-dir <source binaries directory> --out-file /lib/firmware/<file_name>.mfa2
Obtain the interface name of the adapter for which you wish to update firmware. For example, you can use
ifconfig -a.
# ifconfig -a ... p5p1: flags=
4099<UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu
1500ether ec:0d:9a:
48:af:2a txqueuelen
1000(Ethernet) RX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) RX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0frame
0TX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) TX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0carrier
0collisions
0p5p2: flags=
4099<UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu
1500ether ec:0d:9a:
48:af:2b txqueuelen
1000(Ethernet) RX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) RX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0frame
0TX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) TX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0carrier
0collisions
0...
Burn the firmware using the .mfa2 image with ethtool/devlink. Please use the .mfa2 file path relative to /lib/firmware.
ethtool command:
# ethtool -f <
interfacename> <file_name>.mfa2
devlink command:
$ devlink dev flash <dev> file <file_name>.mfa2
Query the adapter to verify that the new firmware version has been loaded following.
# lspci -n | grep 15b3
04:
00.0
0207: 15b3:
1017
04:
00.1
0207: 15b3:
1017# mstflint -d
04:
00.0q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
16.26.
0292FW Version(Running):
16.25.
1020FW Release Date:
9.9.
2019Product Version:
16.26.
0292Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.19.
13cpu=AMD64 type=PXE version=
3.5.
802cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 248a0703009e950c
4Base MAC: 248a079e950c
4Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000008 Security Attributes: N/A
For the firmware update to take effect, you need to either reboot the server or run:
# mstfwreset -d
04:
00.0-y r
Validate the firmware update by a query.
Using mst:
# mstflint -d
04:
00.0q Image type: Image type: FS4 FW Version:
16.26.
0292FW Release Date:
15.5.
2019Product Version:
16.25.
1042Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.18.
19cpu=AMD64 type=PXE version=
3.5.
701cpu=AMD64 Description: UID Base GUID: ec0d9a030048af2a Base MAC: ec0d9a48af2a Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000080 Security Attributes: N/A #
Using devlink:
$ devlink dev info <dev> pci/
0000:
05:
00.0: driver mlx5_core versions: fixed: fw.psid MT_0000000080 running: fw.version
16.23.
1000stored: fw.version
16.25.
1042