mstflint Bug Fixes History

4406754 Description: Fixed an issue with wrong device enumeration.

Keywords: Enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120

Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169

4337526 Description: Fixed an issue relating to querying the counters for local_port 255 in Spectrum4 standalone mode.

Keywords: local_port 255, Spectrum4

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4290640 Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mstreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.

Keywords: mstreg, bad error code

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4178768 Description: mstflint reporting duplicated values for -m per lane values. Added rxtx variable to check if to read rx or tx field.

Keywords: -m per lane values, rx, tx, Show module

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149

4235380 Description: Fixed a typo in field name: "fom_measurment".

Keywords: f om_measurment, Show Eye

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149

-- Description: Removed redundant legacy synchronization mechanism that invoked hundreds of thousands of system calls that could cause performance degradation when running several tools in parallel.

Keywords: legacy synchronization mechanism

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149

3766117 Description: Distinguish IB and Ethernet ports when querying FEC Histogram (PPHCR reg) in mstlink.

Keywords: FEC Histogram, mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

3582574 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582575 Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.

Keywords: incorrect enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3613010 Description: Fixed an issue where mstdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

Keywords: mstdump, Quantum-2

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3471307 Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0