mstflint Bug Fixes History
The table below lists the history of bugs fixed.
Internal Ref. No.
Issue
4406754
Description: Fixed an issue with wrong device enumeration.
Keywords: Enumeration
Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120
Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169
4337526
Description: Fixed an issue relating to querying the counters for local_port 255 in Spectrum4 standalone mode.
Keywords: local_port 255, Spectrum4
Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4290640
Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mstreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.
Keywords: mstreg, bad error code
Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4178768
Description: mstflint reporting duplicated values for -m per lane values. Added rxtx variable to check if to read rx or tx field.
Keywords: -m per lane values, rx, tx, Show module
Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139
Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149
4235380
Description: Fixed a typo in field name: "fom_measurment".
Keywords: f om_measurment, Show Eye
Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139
Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149
--
Description: Removed redundant legacy synchronization mechanism that invoked hundreds of thousands of system calls that could cause performance degradation when running several tools in parallel.
Keywords: legacy synchronization mechanism
Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139
Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149
3766117
Description: Distinguish IB and Ethernet ports when querying FEC Histogram (PPHCR reg) in mstlink.
Keywords: FEC Histogram, mstlink
Discovered in Version: 4.29.0
Fixed in Release: 4.30.0
3582574
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.
Keywords: fastfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3582575
Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.
Keywords: incorrect enumeration
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3613010
Description: Fixed an issue where mstdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.
Keywords: mstdump, Quantum-2
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3471307
Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0