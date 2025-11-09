mstflint: Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
The secure host feature enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided.

Note

The secure host feature requires a DOCA_OFED driver installed on the machine.

5th Generation Devices

Secure Host can be enabled on 5th generation devices in one of the following manners:

  1. Set the key:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 set_key 18022018
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

  2. Disable HW access:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 hw_access disable 18022018
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

    If the key was not provided in the command line, an interactive shell will ask for it, and verifying it:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 set_key
Enter Key : ********
Verify Key : ********
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

Or

  1. Disable the Secure Host (Enable HW access):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 hw_access enable 18022018
-I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.
And the same as previous, providing the key can be done in interactive shell:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 hw_access enable
Enter Key : ********
-I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.

